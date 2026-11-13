SHOPHOLYCOW OFFERS SPECIAL BEEF TALLOW PRODUCT BUNDLES JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS

WESTFIELD, IN, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In the ever-so-growing market of beef tallow products, HolyCow Beef Tallow is offering special bundles just in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas. As families continue to shop smarter, cook healthier, and plan for their New Year's resolution, HolyCow Beef Tallow has surged in popularity as a culinary and wellness brand.“We are really excited to tell our story. My wife had three miscarriages, and we were devastated not knowing what was behind the complications. We changed our way of living, cut out things that were not healthy and started using beef tallow in our everyday lives,” says Collin Foote, CEO of HolyCow Beef Tallow.“Now, here we are later with three beautiful children.”HolyCow began with a family's journey toward a natural lifestyle, starting with a focus on organic foods. Realizing that what you put on your body is as crucial as what you put in them. This thought process inspired the creation of tallow-based skincare products from 100% grass-fed cows for friends and family. As friends noticed the benefits and with some encouragement, HolyCow Beef Tallow launched.HolyCow now offers nourishing skincare products made with pure, sustainable ingredients-free from parabens, sulfates, and harsh chemicals. Handcrafted in small batches, the products enhance your skin and promote natural living.Beef tallow, rendered fat from cows, is experiencing a resurgence in kitchens and restaurants. Several popular chains and casual restaurants use beef tallow for frying, including Steak 'n Shake, Smashburger, Popeyes, Outback Steakhouse, Portillo's, and Buffalo Wild Wings. This notoriety has helped chefs and home cooks to rediscover beef tallow for its rich flavor, high smoke point (~400°F), and versatility, making it ideal for frying French fries, enriching pastries, and roasting meats in the comfort of your own home. The current revival taps into nostalgia and a desire for traditional,“natural” ingredients, reflecting a broader cultural shift toward ancestral diets and sustainable food practices.“Using beef tallow in the kitchen is easier than I thought it would be. I was able to replace butter, oils, and lard out of any recipe and replace it with beef tallow and the recipes turned out just like they were supposed to. I just baked cookies and banana bread to take to an event and swapped out the tallow for oils and everyone raved about the taste without even knowing until I told them,” says Tristen Foote, co-founder of HolyCow Beef Tallow.“This year, frying a turkey for Thanksgiving or baking in the kitchen can be just as easy and much heathier with the use of beef tallow and I can promise that you will get more compliments on flavor than you ever have.”HolyCow offers 100% Gress-Fed Beef Tallow and 100% Wagyu Beef Tallow for cooking. The same 100% grass-fed tallow that started HolyCow, now for your kitchen. Rendered in small batches from American-raised cattle, it has a high smoke point for searing, frying, roasting, and baking, and adds rich, savory flavor with zero seed oils.Whipped Tallow Balm is the heart of HolyCow and designed to deeply hydrate, nourish, and support skin health. Made with grass-fed beef tallow and a few powerful ingredients, it melts effortlessly into skin to deeply nourish, support barrier repair, and leave skin soft, calm, and naturally glowing. Gentle enough for the whole family, effective enough to become your everyday go-to.Tallow Lip Balm delivers serious moisture with a simple blend of grass-fed beef tallow, pure beeswax, vitamin E, and peppermint oil. It seals in hydration, helps repair dry or cracked lips, and keeps them soft and protected without petroleum or synthetic fillers.The Sheild – HolyCow Sunscreen is made for the moments beyond the bathroom mirror - rad, wild times spent outside under the sun. HolyCow Sunscreen is mineral sun protection made the ancestral way. Powered by non-nano zinc oxide and skin-loving ingredients, it delivers clean, effective protection without chemical sunscreens or fillers.To take advantage of the special bundles, go to# # #

Bryan Turner

Spinning Plates Management

+1 615-482-6995

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SHOPHOLYCOW OFFERS SPECIAL BEEF TALLOW PRODUCT BUNDLES JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS News Provided By Spinning Plates Management November 13, 2026, 18:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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