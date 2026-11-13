Ellison Development's William Trails Wins Community Entrance At 2026 PRISM Awards

The William Trails entrance in Willis, Texas, winner of Community Entrance at the 2026 Houston's Best PRISM Awards. Photo courtesy of Ellison Development.

William Trails pairs its award-winning entrance with new D.R. Horton homes currently priced from the $150s. Photo courtesy of Ellison Development.

One- and two-story D.R. Horton Cottage Series homes line the streets of William Trails in Willis, Texas. Photo courtesy of Ellison Development.

Award-winning Willis community, with new D.R. Horton homes currently priced from the $150s, will open its new park by the end of 2026

- Bill Ellison, Co-founder, Ellison DevelopmentWILLIS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- William Trails, a new home community in Willis developed by Ellison Development, has won the Community Entrance award at the 2026 Houston's Best PRISM Awards. The win led an Ellison sweep of the category, with the company's McCrorey Trails and Castle's Edge communities taking both finalist spots.The recognition comes as William Trails prepares to open its community park by the end of 2026. The park will feature a pickleball court, basketball court, covered pavilion, playground and walking trails, all inspired by the carefree outdoor days of the 1980s.William Trails is named in tribute to Ellison Development co-founder Bill (William) Ellison and the years that shaped him. Its award-winning entrance pairs hand-crafted wood with stone and prominent boulders, a nod to the rugged path of his early life and the strong foundation it built. Past the monument, a series of story signs lines the main drive under the community's tagline: All Trails Lead You Home."William Trails carries my name, but it was always meant for the families who call it home," said Bill Ellison, co-founder of Ellison Development. "The entrance tells them this place was built with care. The park will give their kids somewhere to make the kind of memories I grew up with.""The entrance at William Trails makes a great first impression. It's unique, welcoming and full of personality," said Silvia Jimenez, new home sales counselor with D.R. Horton Houston Northeast. "We're especially excited about the new park planned to open by the end of 2026."The 104-acre community sits near the Sam Houston National Forest and Lake Conroe and is zoned to Willis ISD. New D.R. Horton Cottage Series homes range from approximately 813 to 1,206 square feet, with prices currently starting in the $150s."Collaborating with Ellison works well because we share the goal of creating communities where people are proud to live," said Artem Dasov, new home sales counselor with D.R. Horton Houston Northeast. "Ellison develops beautiful neighborhoods, and we bring affordably priced homes that allow more individuals and families to achieve homeownership."Ellison Development, a Conroe-based residential developer of affordable new home communities in Montgomery County, was also named a finalist for Developer of the Year at this year's awards.To learn more about William Trails and other award-winning communities in Montgomery County, visit ellisondev.About the PRISM AwardsThe PRISM Awards (Professional Results in Sales and Marketing) are the most prestigious recognition in Houston homebuilding. They are presented each year by the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA) Sales & Marketing Council, with winners selected by a panel of industry judges from across the country.About Ellison DevelopmentFounded by Bill and Colleen Ellison, Ellison Development is a privately owned, Texas-based residential developer headquartered in Conroe. The company creates affordable new home communities in the high-growth corridors of North Houston, with a focus on Montgomery County, including Conroe and Willis, as well as Liberty, Walker and Waller counties. Ellison Development partners with D.R. Horton across its community portfolio. Changing lives, by design.

Mario Morquecho

Ellison Development

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All Trails Lead You Home | William Trails in Willis, TX, 2026 PRISM Award Winner

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Ellison Development's William Trails Wins Community Entrance at 2026 PRISM Awards News Provided By Ellison Development November 13, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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