New APHA Men's Health Caucus Policy Agenda Outlines Priorities For Advancing Men's And Boys' Health In 20272028

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) New policy framework outlines priorities to strengthen healthcare, research, and public health responses for men and boys in the United States.

- Ronald Henry, MHN PresidentWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Men's Health Network (MHN) welcomes the release of the American Public Health Association (APHA) Men's Health Caucus 2027–2028 Policy Agenda, a framework outlining priorities to address health disparities and improve health outcomes for men and boys nationwide.The agenda identifies four priorities to guide policymakers, healthcare professionals, researchers, and public health advocates:1. Strengthen Government Coordination: Establish coordinating bodies and comprehensive plans to advance targeted policies for men and boys across government.2. Expand Healthcare Access: Improve access to preventive, behavioral, and trauma-informed healthcare services.3. Improve Healthcare Workforce Readiness: Equip healthcare professionals with the training and resources needed to address men's and boys' health needs.4. Advance Research and Evidence-Based Solutions: Strengthen research, evaluation, and quality improvement efforts to inform public health policies and interventions.“The Men's Health Caucus has worked for more than a decade to bring greater attention to the health challenges facing men and boys within the public health community,” said Dr. Salvatore J. Giorgianni, Senior Science Advisor at Men's Health Network and former Chair of the Caucus.Building on More Than a Decade of CollaborationMen's Health Network has been active in the APHA Men's Health Caucus since its inception. MHN Senior Science Advisor Dr. Salvatore J. Giorgianni served as the Caucus's first Chair from 2012 to 2014, following his service as Vice-Chair and Co-Founder from 2010 to 2012. He has held the title of Chair-Emeritus since 2014.Men's Health Network did not directly participate in the development of the 2027–2028 Policy Agenda but recognizes and appreciates the contributions of the Caucus leadership, Policy Committee, and participating organizations in raising awareness, strengthening public health discussions, and advancing support for men's and boys' health.“Men's Health Network extends its appreciation to the entire team, especially Jon Gilgoff, for their dedication and contributions to this important policy agenda,” said Ronald Henry, President of Men's Health Network.“Their work provides valuable guidance for improving public health responses to the challenges facing men and boys.”MHN's Continued Work in Men's Health Policy and AdvocacyFor more than three decades, MHN has worked to elevate men's health within national and state policy discussions, supporting initiatives that strengthen preventive healthcare, expand access to screenings, and address longstanding disparities in health outcomes.In 2026, MHN endorsed the bipartisan State of Men's Health Act, introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives with a companion measure in the Senate. The legislation seeks to establish an Office of Men's Health within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, strengthen federal coordination, and advance research into the health challenges facing men and boys.MHN has also supported state-level legislation expanding access to prostate cancer screenings, advocated for greater recognition of men's preventive healthcare needs, and continued its longstanding work supporting National Men's Health Week and Men's Health Month.Through these efforts, MHN continues its independent work to advance men's health education, research, outreach, and public policy at the national and community levels.Looking AheadMHN encourages public health professionals, researchers, policymakers, and interested organizations to review the 2027–2028 Policy Agenda and consider its recommendations within their respective areas of work.MHN appreciates the continued efforts of the APHA Men's Health Caucus and the many individuals and organizations contributing to public health discussions surrounding men's and boys' health.

Jennifer Thompson

Men's Health Network

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New APHA Men's Health Caucus Policy Agenda Outlines Priorities for Advancing Men's and Boys' Health in 2027–2028 News Provided By Men's Health Network November 13, 2026, 18:23 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, U.S. Politics



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