Rob.W. Announces New Pop EP With Seven Unreleased Acoustic Tracks

Rob.W.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rob.W. will release a new EP on Nov. 30, 2026, with seven unreleased songs played on acoustic guitar in an amphitheater. The Vienna artist said he wrote, composed and produced the project himself, and that he wants to introduce his work to a wider audience while bringing joy, happiness and depth to listeners.According to Rob.W., listeners on his radio airplay station have responded positively to his music, including comments describing it as unusual, unique and different. He said one reaction -“Unusual voice it worked for Bob Dylan, why not” - brought him tears of joy.Rob.W. said he believes his music feels current rather than old-fashioned, with a sound that is new and different while also having a familiar quality. He described his work as rooted in his own production approach and said he is inspired by Andy Warhol, the hippie era and EDM from the 1990s and 2000s.The artist also said more music is on the way, including new singles and one album over the next two years, along with streaming concerts featuring acoustic guitar and voice. He said he is planning to continue developing new material with different sounds.Born in Vienna on March 27, Robert Windisch, known artistically as Rob.W., has worked as a sound engineer, international DJ and multi-instrumentalist. He stepped into the spotlight as a composer and producer in 2003 and has incorporated guitar, violin and keyboard into his compositions. His discography includes the 2016 singles“Dream with Me” and“Candyshop,” the 2020 EP“Secrets,” and unreleased tracks including“Bella and Me” and“Final Destiny.” He has also been described as Vienna's best electronic DJ, and his music has been featured in film. Drawing from the hippie era and Andy Warhol's pop aesthetics, as well as influences including Neil Young and Brian Ferry, Rob.W. continues to focus on reaching as many listeners as possible through his music.Fans can visit Rob.W.'s website, watch his videos, listen to his music or download some songs.###ABOUT Rob.W.Born in Vienna on March 27, Robert Windisch, known artistically as Rob W, has worked as a sound engineer, international DJ and multi-instrumentalist. He began stepping into the spotlight as a composer and producer in 2003, and his compositions incorporate guitar, violin and keyboard. His discography includes the 2016 singles“Dream with Me” and“Candyshop,” the 2020 EP“Secrets,” and unreleased tracks including“Bella and Me” and“Final Destiny.” His music has also been featured in film, and his influences include Andy Warhol, the hippie era, Neil Young and Brian Ferry.

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Rob.W.

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Rob.W. Announces New Pop EP With Seven Unreleased Acoustic Tracks News Provided By ArtistPR November 13, 2026, 18:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional



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