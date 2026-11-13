South Africa To Continue WTC Momentum Against Bangladesh

MENAFN - IANS) Johannesburg, Nov 13 (IANS) Coming on the back of a 2-1 win over Australia, South Africa will next face Bangladesh at home in a two-Test series starting November 15, hoping to further improve their chances in the World Test Championship (WTC).

Even though their current opponents are ranked lower in the WTC Standings than their previous opponents - Australia - the hosts will be determined not to let their feet off the accelerator as they look to make a push for next year's WTC Final. South Africa are the reigning WTC champions and considered the favourites to reach the final again.

"In international cricket, you can't take any series for granted," Kagiso Rabada ​told the reporters ahead of the two-match series.

"There are always high stakes on ⁠every game that you play. And moving into this series against Bangladesh, they'll ​be heightened in their spirits, looking at the way they've played in recent times.

"It's actually exciting, you know? You want to be up against the ​best opposition that you can be. And I think they'd want to ​come here and prove a point, and I'm really looking forward to this battle. I think ‌it ⁠will show how healthy cricket is," said Rabada.

Bangladesh are currently fifth in the WTC Standings, and are coming on the back of a 1-0 series defeat at the hands of the West Indies.

Previously, the team had registered a well-earned draw in a two-match series in Australia. A performance that hasn't gone unnoticed in the Proteas camp.

For the reigning ICC World Test Championship winners, the upcoming series is also about ensuring they continue to vie for the top two spots in the Standings.

"I think it's human nature; we've found ​ourselves on that ​side before where ⁠we probably got a bit too complacent," he said.

"It's something that we have to guard against, to really give it our ​best shot and not drop the intensity, to keep our ​standards right ⁠up there.

"We're not really thinking about the result; we're just going to think about how we want to play, because that's what we've been doing these past two years, ⁠having ​that desperation to win.

"And yeah, getting into the ​faces of our opponents, that's exactly how we want to play. We'll be looking to do more of ​the same," he added.

The first Test between South Africa and Bangladesh will kick off in Johannesburg on Sunday. The second Test will be played at Centurion from November 23-27.