CZR Pay Outlines Virtual-First CZR Crypto Card And Core App Features Ahead Of U.S. Rollout

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The consumer payments app, introduced November 6, will bring a virtual card, transfers, rewards and balance management together in one mobile application

MIAMI, FLORIDA, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Pay, the U.S. consumer payments app being developed within the CZR ecosystem, today outlined the planned features of its mobile application, including the CZR Crypto Card, which will launch first as a virtual card that users manage directly in the app.







CZR Crypto Card

Introduced on November 6, CZR Pay is designed to make supported digital assets, including U.S. dollar stablecoins, practical for everyday spending. It is positioned as a consumer payments product, distinct from cryptocurrency trading platforms, with a focus on payments, cards and rewards rather than trading.

“We're starting with a virtual card because approved users can begin spending from the app straight away, without waiting for a card in the mail,” - said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder and CEO, CZR Exchange.“The rest of CZR Pay follows the same idea: the everyday things people already do with money, in one place, without the complexity that has kept digital assets out of daily life.”

Planned Features



CZR Crypto Card: a virtual payment card, issued and managed in the app, for everyday purchases at supported merchants;

Send and receive: transfers of supported digital assets through a streamlined interface;

Earn: rewards for eligible activity, such as referrals and promotions, subject to program terms;

Balances and activity: one dashboard for balances, transactions, card details and rewards; Onboarding and security: a simplified sign-up flow with identity verification and security controls built in.

The CZR Crypto Card is designed to let eligible users spend the value of supported digital assets through familiar payment experiences. Launching with a virtual card allows approved users to access card details and manage spending within CZR Pay. Card issuance, availability, supported assets, fees and eligibility will depend on the applicable program terms and regulatory requirements.

CZR Pay is part of the wider CZR ecosystem, which includes cryptocurrency trading and self-custody wallet products, but is being developed with its own consumer identity and product experience. It is preparing for an initial U.S. rollout, and CZR Pay said it will communicate availability, supported features and launch timing through its official channels. More information is available at czrpay.xyz.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital-asset trading platform offering spot and futures trading, copy trading and additional cryptocurrency products and services, supported by 24/7 customer service. The CZR ecosystem includes CZR Earn, CZR Wallet and CZR Card alongside further products under development.

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