Eclipse Energy And Weatherford Demonstrate Subsurface Hydrogen Migration Between Wells In The Permian

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hydrogen generated underground was recovered in multiple wells and moved through existing commercial infrastructure

HOUSTON, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eclipse Energy, a Houston-based energy technology company developing subsurface biotechnology to produce low-cost hydrogen from mature oil reservoirs, today announced the successful completion of a field pilot in the Permian Basin in partnership with Weatherford and a major West Texas operator.

The pilot marks a first for subsurface hydrogen production: hydrogen generated in the reservoir through biotechnology stimulation migrated through the subsurface and was produced at an offset well. It also represents the first demonstration of stimulated subsurface hydrogen being gathered through existing commercial natural gas infrastructure and delivered into a sales stream.

The pilot demonstrated hydrogen production for 30 straight days from multiple wells in a mature West Texas reservoir, including the recovery of hydrogen generated through subsurface stimulation at a neighboring offset well. The produced gas was gathered through existing natural gas infrastructure, processed at a central facility, and sold alongside natural gas.

The pilot is Eclipse's second successful field demonstration, following its June 2025 field trial in California.

“Two field pilots in two different basins and two different geological environments changes the conversation,” said Prabhdeep Singh Sekhon, CEO of Eclipse Energy.“The first demonstration showed that we could stimulate a mature reservoir to produce hydrogen. This second demonstration shows that the technology can operate in a fundamentally different and more challenging reservoir, that hydrogen can migrate through the subsurface between wells, and that the resulting gas can move through infrastructure that already exists. That is a technology platform producing results, not a one-off experiment."

Importantly, the two demonstrations were conducted in different basins and materially different geological environments. Eclipse's 2025 field trial was conducted in a light-oil sandstone reservoir. The new Permian pilot was conducted in a substantially more complex reservoir environment of naturally fractured carbonate and generated hydrogen in the produced stream at more than four times the rate of the company's initial field trial.

The results provide a critical step toward proving the repeatability and advancement of Eclipse's subsurface biotechnology platform. The Permian pilot further showed the potential to leverage the infrastructure already present across mature oil and gas fields. Rather than requiring entirely new production systems, Eclipse's approach is designed to use existing wells, gathering systems, and other oilfield infrastructure as part of the pathway to hydrogen production.

“The significance of this pilot is that we are no longer looking at a single field result. Eclipse's technology has now produced hydrogen in two basins, across two fundamentally different rock types, and under more challenging reservoir conditions in the Permian,” said Girish Saligram, President and CEO of Weatherford.“The ability to generate hydrogen in the subsurface, observe its movement between wells, and bring it into existing commercial infrastructure is a remarkable technical and commercial milestone. For Weatherford, this is what makes the partnership compelling. We're working with a first-of-kind technology and able to demonstrate the repeatability and field integration required to move it toward commercial scale.”

That infrastructure advantage is central to Eclipse's approach to energy security. The company believes that producing clean molecules at scale requires not only technological innovation, but also an economic model capable of competing with existing energy systems.

“Energy security ultimately comes down to economics,” said Sekhon.“The world has enormous amounts of existing energy infrastructure, subsurface knowledge, and mature reservoirs. We believe the opportunity is to use those assets differently by converting reservoirs that are approaching the end of their productive lives into new sources of energy rather than simply treating them as liabilities.”

Eclipse and Weatherford announced their collaborative partnership in December 2025, including a capital investment from Weatherford to accelerate deployment of Eclipse's technology platform. The partnership combines Weatherford's global operational expertise and Eclipse's first-mover position in subsurface biotechnology.

For the Permian pilot, Weatherford provided field execution and operational expertise alongside the tier-one operator, helping translate Eclipse's biotechnology into an operating oilfield environment.

About Eclipse Energy

Eclipse Energy is an energy technology company that turns oil field liabilities into revenue-generating assets. Using deep microbiology, coupled with existing hydrocarbon infrastructure, Eclipse Energy's proprietary biotechnology transforms depleted oil fields into cost-effective, sustainable hydrogen underground. Working with leading energy companies, investors, operators, off-takers, and public institutions around the globe, Eclipse Energy delivers a scalable, sustainable technology focused on being a stable and secure part of the energy landscape.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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