Helping A Hero Awards Wounded Marine And Two-Time Paralympian Michael Spivey Specially Adapted Home

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Meredith Iler - Founder, Helping a Hero Homes Program

Helping a Hero and Johnny Morris, Founder of Bass Pro Shops Awards Adapted Home to Retired Marine Sergeant Michael Spivey on Veterans Day

Surprise Announcement Made to Purple Heart Recipient at Bass Pro Shops Grand Opening in New Jersey on Veterans Day

- Meredith IlerBRANSON, MO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a special surprise announcement at the grand opening of the new Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World in Sayreville, New Jersey, Johnny Morris, founder and lead outfitter of Bass Pro Shops, and Meredith Iler of Helping a Hero, a Texas-based nonprofit dedicated to providing specially adapted homes for severely wounded veterans shared that U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Michael Spivey will receive a specially adapted home in 2027 through Helping a Hero.A Purple Heart recipient and combat-wounded veteran, Spivey served in the U.S. Marine Corps with deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2010, while serving as a combat engineer with Darkhorse 3/5 in Sangin, Afghanistan, his mission was to locate and clear improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to protect fellow Marines.Just three months into the deployment, an IED explosion changed his life forever. The blast resulted in the amputation of his left arm below the elbow and caused extensive additional injuries, including shrapnel wounds, spinal damage, nerve damage, significant hearing loss, traumatic brain injury, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).His deployment came at an extraordinary cost. Twenty-five Marines were killed in action, and more than 150 returned home severely wounded.Rather than allowing those injuries to define his future, Spivey began the difficult journey of rebuilding his life. He discovered snowboarding as a powerful form of therapy and a way to rediscover his confidence, purpose, and competitive spirit.In 2015, he moved to Colorado to train and pursue his athletic ambitions. His determination ultimately took him to the world stage, where he represented Team USA at the 2018 Winter Paralympic Games in PyeongChang, South Korea, and the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing, China.Today, Spivey is a motivational speaker who shares his remarkable journey from the battlefield to the Paralympic stage, inspiring others through his experiences with military service, sacrifice, resilience, and recovery. He also remains committed to mentoring others and helping those facing challenges find their own path forward."Many of our wounded veterans come home facing challenges that most of us can scarcely imagine," said Meredith Iler, Chairman Emeritus and President of Helping a Hero. "A home that accommodates a veteran's injuries can transform everyday life, restore independence, and provide a family with the space and support it needs to move forward. We invite Americans to continue and extend their Veterans Day remembrance by learning about these heroes, sharing their stories, supporting organizations that serve them, and finding ways to make a lasting difference.""Michael Spivey's journey is an extraordinary example of what can happen when determination meets opportunity," said Helping a Hero National Ambassador Shilo Harris. "He answered our nation's call, endured unimaginable injuries, and went on to accomplish something remarkable by representing the United States in two Paralympic Games. But our responsibility to these heroes doesn't end with recognizing what they accomplished in uniform or on the playing field. They and their families deserve our continued support. I'm proud to be part of Helping a Hero and thrilled that Michael and his family will receive a home designed to help them enjoy greater independence and build their next chapter together."The adapted home will be designed to address Spivey's individual needs, incorporating accessibility features intended to make everyday activities safer and more manageable while providing greater independence for him and his family.For Helping a Hero, the announcement also reflects its ongoing partnership with Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris, who has pledged to contribute 25 percent of the cost of the next 100 homes through the organization's 100 Homes Challenge. Morris has invited individuals, businesses, and communities across America to join the effort to provide specially adapted homes for qualifying wounded veterans."Every time we have the opportunity to tell a veteran that they are receiving a home designed around their needs, we are reminded why this mission matters so much," Iler continued. "Behind every home is a veteran, a family, and a story of sacrifice, courage, and perseverance. We are incredibly grateful to Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops for helping make these dreams a reality. This is what turning patriotism into action looks like."Helping a Hero is one of the nation's leading charities building specially adapted homes for qualifying service members who have sustained severe injuries while serving in the Global War on Terror. To date, the organization has awarded more than 200 homes to wounded veterans across the country.Each home is designed to address the individual needs of its recipient, incorporating accessibility features that can include wider doorways and hallways, roll-in showers, accessible bathrooms, and other modifications that make everyday activities safer and more manageable. Beyond housing, Helping a Hero provides additional support through caregiver and marriage retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs assistance.Helping a Hero is also preparing for its annual Lee Greenwood Patriot Award Gala on December 1, 2026, in Houston, Texas. Hosted by Lee and Kim Greenwood, the evening will bring together patriots, supporters, and community leaders to honor extraordinary Americans while raising funds to support the organization's next 100 specially adapted homes.The public is invited to participate by purchasing tickets or tables, becoming an event sponsor, donating auction items, or contributing directly to the 100 Homes Challenge. Those unable to attend can also purchase and donate tables that will be filled with active-duty military members and veterans."Freedom is never free, and service should never be forgotten," Iler said. "This Veterans Day, I encourage every American to find a way to honor those who served. Thank a veteran, support a military family, share their stories, or help an organization that is making a difference in their lives. At Helping a Hero, we believe the best way to express our gratitude is to make a lasting difference, one veteran and one home at a time."ABOUT HELPING A HERO:Helping A Hero is one of the top national charities building specially adapted homes for qualifying service members through partnerships with builders, suppliers, patriots, and veterans. Helping a Hero strives to engage the community in providing services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Additionally, Helping A Hero provides support programs such as marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs grants.ABOUT HELPING A HERO:Helping A Hero is one of the top national charities building specially adapted homes for qualifying service members through partnerships with builders, suppliers, patriots, and veterans. Helping a Hero strives to engage the community in providing services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Additionally, Helping A Hero provides support programs such as marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs grants.Get involved today:.Event Sponsorships & Tickets: href="" rel="external nofollow" emma-live/helpaher.Make a Donation: href="" rel="external nofollow" revv/100homes-website-homJOIN THE 100 HOMES CHALLENGE:Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, has pledged 25% of the cost of the next 100 Homes and invites the American people and companies alike to join him in the 100 Homes Challenge. The public is invited to“Nominate a Hero,” wounded heroes needing adaptive housing from the post 9-11 Global War on Terror are invited to complete our“Home Application.” Both forms are available on our website to be completed online at helpingahero.###For more information, or to schedule an interview with a Helping a Hero spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or...

Dan Rene

Dan Rene Communications

+1 202-329-8357

...

Invitation to the 12/1 Lee Greenwood Patriot Award Gala

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Helping a Hero Awards Wounded Marine and Two-Time Paralympian Michael Spivey Specially Adapted Home News Provided By Dan Rene Communications November 13, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Politics, Religion, U.S. Politics



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