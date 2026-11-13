Serafim Joins Xsolla At Twitchcon 2026, Turning Hours Of Gameplay Into Shareable Clips With AI Highlights

Serafim joins Xsolla at TwitchCon 2026 to showcase Serafim Console AI Highlights, helping players turn hours of recorded gameplay into shareable clips.

Serafim Console extends the S3 gaming controller with software tools including AI Highlights, helping players review gameplay and turn standout moments into shareable clips.

Serafim AI Highlights analyzes recorded gameplay, identifies standout moments, and turns them into short, shareable clips through Serafim Console.

Serafim and Xsolla bring AI Highlights to TwitchCon 2026, offering free access during the event to turn recorded gameplay into shareable clips.

- GZ Chen, CEO of SerafimTAIPEI, TAIWAN, November 14, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Serafim today announced the launch of AI Highlights, a new feature in the Serafim Console app for the Serafim S3 gaming controller that helps players turn long gameplay sessions into short, shareable highlight clips. In collaboration with Xsolla, Serafim will showcase AI Highlights at TwitchCon 2026, taking place November 13–15 at the San Diego Convention Center in California.The new feature adds an AI-powered content creation layer to the S3 experience, using on-device Edge AI to analyze recorded gameplay directly on the smartphone without uploading video footage to cloud servers. Instead of manually scrubbing through long gameplay recordings to find a clutch play, comeback, headshot, funny moment, or unexpected win, players can use AI Highlights to help surface moments worth revisiting and sharing.For example, after a two-hour gameplay session, a player can use Serafim Console to analyze the recorded gameplay and identify standout moments, reducing the need to manually search through the entire video.To celebrate TwitchCon 2026, Serafim will offer free access to AI Highlights during the event, giving players and content creators an opportunity to explore AI-powered gameplay editing.From Long Gameplay Sessions to Shareable MomentsGamers can spend hours playing, but the moments they actually want to remember or share may last only a few seconds.Finding those moments manually often means scrolling through a long video timeline, reviewing gameplay footage, trimming clips, and deciding what's worth keeping.AI Highlights simplifies that process.Players can use the Serafim S3 to play their favorite games, open Serafim Console, and let AI Highlights analyze their gameplay session. The feature surfaces notable moments that players can review and turn into shorter clips to share.A two-hour gameplay session, for example, may contain only a handful of moments a player wants to save. Instead of manually searching through the full recording, AI Highlights narrows the footage and brings those moments forward.The experience is built around a simple idea:Play. Let AI find the moment. Share it.Whether it is a clutch play in a competitive shooter, a dramatic comeback in a racing game, a memorable moment in an action RPG, or an unexpected in-game fail, AI Highlights helps players spend less time searching through footage and more time enjoying the moments they created.More Than a ControllerAI Highlights expands the Serafim S3 experience beyond traditional mobile game controls.The S3 connects directly to compatible USB-C smartphones and is designed for mobile gaming across both iOS and Android. Its hardware provides the physical gaming experience, while Serafim Console extends the controller with software features and gameplay tools.With AI Highlights, the relationship between the two becomes more closely connected:Serafim S3 provides the gameplay experience. Serafim Console helps capture, analyze, and turn those moments into shareable content.This combination allows players to move from playing a game to finding and sharing memorable moments within the same S3 ecosystem.Compatible devices include supported Android smartphones and iPhone 15 and later models.Built for Players and Content CreatorsAI Highlights is designed for both everyday players and creators who regularly turn gameplay into short-form content.For creators, reviewing long gameplay recordings can add significant time to content production. AI Highlights can help reduce the time spent searching for usable moments before editing content for platforms such as TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts.For everyday players, the feature offers a simpler way to save and revisit memorable moments without treating every gaming session like a professional video editor.“Players are already creating great moments every time they play. The challenge is finding those moments after a long gameplay session,” said GZ Chen, CEO of Serafim.“With AI Highlights, our goal is to make that process faster and easier, so players can spend more time playing and less time searching through footage.”Serafim and Xsolla at TwitchCon 2026Serafim will join Xsolla at TwitchCon 2026, taking place November 13–15 at the San Diego Convention Center in California. Visitors can find Serafim at the Xsolla booth (1514). The event brings together tens of thousands of streamers, creators, and gaming fans for three days of gaming-related activities.During the event, Serafim will showcase its S3 mobile gaming controller alongside Serafim Console AI Highlights, demonstrating how AI-assisted gameplay analysis helps players discover memorable moments and turn recorded gameplay into shareable clips.To celebrate TwitchCon 2026, Serafim will offer free access to AI Highlights throughout the event, inviting gamers and content creators to discover a simpler way to create and share gaming highlights.An AI Upgrade for Existing S3 OwnersAI Highlights is integrated directly into the Serafim Console app, allowing existing S3 owners to access AI-assisted gameplay editing without purchasing a separate application.Existing S3 owners can access AI Highlights simply by updating to the latest version of the Serafim Console app on supported iOS and Android devices.The update reflects Serafim's broader approach to expanding the S3 beyond a traditional gaming controller by combining hardware, software, and AI-assisted gameplay features into a connected mobile gaming experience.AvailabilitySerafim AI Highlights is available through the Serafim Console app for supported iOS and Android devices. Existing S3 users can access the feature by updating Serafim Console to the latest version.During TwitchCon 2026, November 13–15, AI Highlights will be available for free. After the event, each account will receive one complimentary use per day, with additional uses available by watching rewarded ads.The Serafim S3 supports compatible USB-C Android smartphones and iPhone 15 and later models.For more information about Serafim S3 and AI Highlights, visit:About Serafim Technologies Inc.Serafim Technologies Inc. develops gaming hardware and software designed to bring console-style gaming experiences to mobile devices. Its products combine gaming controllers, companion software, and gameplay tools designed for players across mobile and cloud gaming platforms.

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Serafim Technologies Inc.

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Serafim Joins Xsolla at TwitchCon 2026, Turning Hours of Gameplay Into Shareable Clips with AI Highlights News Provided By Serafim Technologies Inc. November 13, 2026, 18:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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