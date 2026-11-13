TAGWOOD Shares 10 Grilling Ideas For Thanksgiving Gatherings

TAGWOOD BBQ03SS

TAGWOOD BBQ03SS Grill

TAGWOOD's recipe collection brings an Argentine asado approach to the holiday, from grilled turkey and stuffed pumpkin to vegetables and a fireside dessert.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As families and friends plan Thanksgiving gatherings across the United States, ten recipes from TAGWOOD's cooking blog offer a way to bring part of the celebration outdoors, pairing familiar holiday ingredients with the shared experience of live-fire cooking.

The connection begins long before the food reaches the table. In TAGWOOD's own story, asado is about tending the fire, passing down cooking knowledge, and making time for the people you love. It's the laughter that rises as family and friends gather around the grill, the familiar stories told again and the new memories taking shape while someone tends the embers. Thanksgiving feels like a natural occasion for that same spirit: sharing an appetizer, tasting vegetables as they come off the grill, and enjoying the conversation while the main course slowly comes together. By the time everyone sits down, the meal has already given them something to share.

These ten ideas can form a menu or add one outdoor dish to an established family tradition.

1. Make grilled turkey the centerpiece

TAGWOOD's Grilled Turkey uses a butterflied bird, herb-seasoned brines and an asador or clamp grill. Potatoes, sweet potatoes and homemade gravy complete the presentation. It brings the holiday's familiar centerpiece into an asado setting, with cooking time planned around the bird, equipment and measured internal temperature.

2. Start with a pumpkin and chorizo fondue

The Stuffed Pumpkin With Pork Chorizos recipe pairs roasted squash with mozzarella, Parmesan and cream, served alongside grilled chorizo. The fondue-style presentation makes a generous first dish for guests to share while the rest of the meal comes together.

3. Give mushrooms their own pumpkin centerpiece

TAGWOOD's separate Stuffed Pumpkin Recipe combines oyster and shiitake mushrooms with orange, sorrel and black olives. It offers a vegetable-focused centerpiece with a different flavor profile from the cheese-and-chorizo version. The recipe specifies a syrup substitute for honey when preparing the vinaigrette for vegan guests.

4. Serve cauliflower with beet hummus and herbs

Roasted Cauliflower Steaks combine paprika-brushed cauliflower with beetroot hummus, herb-filled zhoug and toasted pine nuts. The dish gives vegetables a substantial place on the holiday menu, with color and contrasting textures that work well on a shared platter.

5. Brighten the table with roasted vegetables

Cauliflower, red onion, zucchini and peppers form TAGWOOD's Roasted Vegetables. Greek yogurt, pepper harissa, tahini, pomegranate seeds and nuts complete the dish. It is a colorful accompaniment to turkey or pork, with a creamy base and a fresh finish. As published, it contains dairy.

6. Pair grilled mushrooms with potatoes and bok choy

Grilled King Oyster Mushrooms, Pok Choi and Smashed Baby Potatoes combine grilled and smoked vegetables with a soy reduction, sesame and potatoes. The potatoes are boiled and mashed before plating, rather than grilled. The recipe provides a honey substitution for a vegan preparation.

7. Add a platter of zucchini and leeks

Grilled Baby Zucchinis and Leeks bring browned vegetables together with smoked leafy greens and red-wine vinaigrette. The dish offers a lighter counterpoint to richer holiday plates and demonstrates how hanging, grilling and dressing can contribute different flavors within one recipe.

8. Offer salmon with grilled citrus

For a seafood alternative, Grilled Orange Salmon With Cauliflower and Portobello pairs skin-on salmon with thyme, lemon, griddled vegetables and grilled orange juice. It gives hosts an additional main-course option when the guest list calls for more than turkey.

9. Bring sweet potatoes into a rib dinner

Glazed Pork Spare Ribs accompany toffee sweet potato purée and toasted almonds. The original method uses a clamp grill and an extended cook, making this an option for hosts who enjoy tending the fire over several hours. It can anchor a separate Friendsgiving menu.

10. Finish with bananas and ice cream

TAGWOOD's Banana Foster Recipe combines bananas, butter, sugar, cinnamon and rum in a pan, served with ice cream. It provides a warm dessert alongside the traditional pies. The published method involves flambéing, which should be handled by an experienced adult away from guests.

Match the cooking method to the grill

Equipment matters when several dishes require different heat levels. TAGWOOD's BBQ03SS lists 304 stainless steel construction, a height-adjustable main grate and a secondary grate over the firebox. Its interchangeable griddle requires the round-grate configuration. Raising or lowering the main grate changes the food's distance from the coals.

The built-in BBQ05SS mentions an integrated brasero, firebrick lining and an adjustable main grate; its pictured secondary grate is not included. The BBQ06SS adds a 360-degree rotating clamp grill. Hosts should check the specific model, accessory fit and food size before planning a recipe around these features.

For turkey, the CDC recommends checking 165°F in the breast, thigh and wing with a food thermometer, avoiding bone. A USDA brining guide says to keep both turkey and brine refrigerated at 40°F or below. Clock time and browning alone do not establish doneness.

A Thanksgiving meal can include just one of these recipes. A shared platter, a familiar story and time spent together give the gathering its meaning, whether the turkey cooks outside or the grill supplies a single memorable side.

About TAGWOOD

TAGWOOD develops Argentine-style live-fire grills and accessories, including freestanding and built-in configurations. Its brand story connects outdoor cooking with the family traditions and shared experience of asado. Its recipe blog covers meat, seafood, vegetables and desserts.

Eduardo Romero

TAGWOOD

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TAGWOOD Shares 10 Grilling Ideas for Thanksgiving Gatherings News Provided By Luan Digital LLC November 13, 2026, 18:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Retail



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