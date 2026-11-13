Families Benefit When Faith Feeds Food Pantry Manages High-Quality Food Donations From Retailers, Restaurants & Others

We're honored to serve our clients and strengthen our community by ensuring those most at-risk for hunger have access to healthy, fresh food.

Faith Feeds Food Pantry's Clients Benefit because of Volunteers Who Pick Up and Inspect Safe, High-Quality Donated Food From Retailers and other Businesses

- Adrienne Bolbot

PALATINE, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Because Faith Feeds Food Pantry's volunteers dedicate their time to picking up high-quality and high-value food and packaged goods from retailers, restaurants and other food businesses, Faith Feeds' estimated 55,000 clients benefit with a greater variety when they come to Faith Feeds.

This perfectly safe food might otherwise end up as food waste because retailers, restaurants and other food businesses simply do not have the means to make sure it reaches local families in need. This excess food may happen when unsold food remains when new food is delivered, when the store creates new displays or when any number of situations happen.

Faith Feeds Food Pantry's clients love these surplus donations because these donations add variety to what is available at this client choice pantry. For the last six years, a variety of donations have come from Bimbos, Target, Walmart and Peterson's Bakery. And, in total, Faith Feeds Food Pantry provides more than 1 million pounds of food to neighbors in need.

“Mostly, we go and pick up donations from a variety of locations,” said Adrienne Bolbot, Director of Faith Feeds Food Pantry.“But there's also an informal network of volunteers who actively are trying to cut down on food waste, so every week, they have specific stores to pick up at and specific pantries to deliver.”

Once these donations arrive at Faith Feeds Food Pantry, volunteers date check all the food donations. If a volunteer would not want to eat the donation, the donation is not distributed.

The Faith Feeds' van picks up food in Wheeling, Palatine, Rolling Meadows and Hoffman Estates four days each week. Volunteers drive more than 6,000 miles annually collecting food from community partners who take care to make sure their surplus reaches those in need.

“These donations allow our pantry to provide types of food items that we don't normally have access to – coffee creamers, frozen dinners, different produce like limes, dairy free beverages, gluten-free bread, sweets, chocolate and even high-end items like lobster, shrimp, ribs and steaks,” adds Bolbot.“Plus, when our clients' children come to a pick-up, the kids' faces light up when they see the treats from Bimbo and Peterson Bakery. It's such a heartwarming experience for every adult involved."

These donations spark joy and enable choice for Faith Feeds Food Pantry's clients. Interested in supporting or volunteering for Faith Feeds Food Pantry? Visit FaithFeedsFP to learn more.

FAITH FEEDS FOOD PANTRY: Serving more than 1,400 families monthly, Faith Feeds Food Pantry is an interfaith response to food insecurity, located in Palatine, Illinois, and concentrates on Nourishing Our Community One Neighbor at a Time. Faith Feeds serves Cook Country's Northwest Suburbs. Faith Feeds is volunteer-driven, supported by more than 1,500 volunteer hours monthly, donated by more than 400 individuals. For information about Faith Feeds and how you can get involved, visit FaithFeedsFP.

Ashley Richardson

Faith Feeds Food Pantry

+1 773-787-3067

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Families Benefit When Faith Feeds Food Pantry Manages High-Quality Food Donations from Retailers, Restaurants & Others News Provided By Faith Feeds Food Pantry November 13, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights



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