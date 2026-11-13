ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA MAKES ITS MARK ON THE WORLD STAGE AS HOST OF COMMONWEALTH HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEETING (CHOGM) 2026

Photo Caption: L to R; Honorable Gaston Browne, Prime Minister, Antigua and Barbuda, His Majesty King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth in attendance at The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in November 2026 (photo courtesy the office of the Pr

Photo Caption: Sir John E. St. Luce Finance & Conference Center, (photo courtesy the office of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority).

King Charles III's visit and gathering of more than 5,000 delegates underscore the destination's growing MICE potential

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- ST. JOHN'S, ANTIGUA (November 13, 2026) - Antigua and Barbuda has taken its place on the international stage as host of the 28th Commonwealth heads of government Meeting (CHOGM), welcoming more than 5,000 delegates from across the Commonwealth's 56 member nations for one of the most significant international gatherings in the country's history.Held November 1 - 4, 2026 under the theme "Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth," CHOGM brought together heads of government, senior ministers, business executives, investors, diplomats and representatives of civil society, youth and women's organizations. The gathering generated considerable international attention for Antigua and Barbuda, providing an extraordinary opportunity to showcase its capabilities as a destination for major international meetings and events.A particularly historic dimension of the occasion was the visit of His Majesty King Charles III, Head of the Commonwealth, accompanied by Her Majesty Queen Camilla. Their Majesties' presence brought additional international visibility to the destination, with the King's engagements underscoring Antigua and Barbuda's rich heritage, environmental stewardship and commitment to sustainable development.Among the memorable moments of the Royal Visit was His Majesty's visit to Nelson's Dockyard, a UNESCO World Heritage site, where he engaged with organizations involved in heritage conservation, marine restoration and environmental protection. The King also participated in a coral restoration initiative and planted a commemorative tree, symbolizing the importance of environmental sustainability and the preservation of the natural environment for future generations.His Majesty subsequently addressed the opening ceremony of CHOGM, joining Commonwealth leaders in discussions on shared challenges and opportunities, including climate resilience, investment, trade, innovation and sustainable development.Beyond the high-level diplomatic discussions, CHOGM featured an extensive programme of associated events, including the Commonwealth Business Forum, the Youth, Women's and People's forums. The Commonwealth Business Forum alone attracted more than 900 delegates, including business leaders, investors and senior government representatives, creating opportunities for networking, investment discussions and commercial partnerships.The scale of the gathering is particularly significant for Antigua and Barbuda's tourism industry. Welcoming thousands of international visitors, coordinating multiple conference venues and accommodating the logistical requirements of a major international summit demonstrated the destination's ability to deliver an event of considerable complexity and international importance.For the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA), the successful hosting of CHOGM reinforces the strategic importance of the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) sector as an area of continued tourism development."CHOGM has provided Antigua and Barbuda with an extraordinary opportunity to demonstrate that our destination can welcome the world, accommodate major international gatherings and deliver an experience that combines business, exceptional hospitality, history, culture and natural beauty," said Colin C. James, CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.He added that the international exposure generated by the meeting presents an opportunity to build relationships with conference organizers, corporate planners, associations and incentive travel professionals seeking distinctive destinations for future programmes.The conference also showcased the country's diverse facilities and venues, with activities taking place at the American University of Antigua, The Sticky Wicket, the Sir John E. St. Luce Finance & Conference Center and the University of the West Indies Five Islands Campus.The experience extended beyond the conference rooms. Delegates and visiting dignitaries were introduced to the destination's distinctive tourism assets, from its maritime history and UNESCO-listed Nelson's Dockyard to its culinary offerings, cultural traditions and celebrated hospitality.Antigua and Barbuda's hosting of CHOGM builds on its recognition at the 2025 World Travel Awards as the Caribbean's Leading Meetings & Conference Destination, further strengthening its credentials in an increasingly competitive regional MICE marketplace.###ABOUT ANTIGUA AND BARBUDAAntigua (pronounced An-tee'ga) and Barbuda (Bar-byew'da) is located in the heart of the Caribbean Sea. The twin-island paradise offers visitors two uniquely distinct experiences, ideal temperatures year-round, a rich history, vibrant culture, exhilarating excursions, award-winning resorts, mouth-watering cuisine and 365 stunning pink and white-sand beaches - one for every day of the year. The largest of the English-speaking Leeward Islands, Antigua comprises 108-square miles with rich history and spectacular topography that provides a variety of popular sightseeing opportunities. Nelson's Dockyard, the only remaining example of a Georgian fort a listed UNESCO World Heritage site, is perhaps the most renowned landmark. Antigua's tourism events calendar includes the Antigua and Barbuda Wellness Month, Run in Paradise, prestigious Antigua Sailing Week, Antigua Classic Yacht Regatta, Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month, Antigua and Barbuda Art Week and the annual Antigua Carnival; known as the Caribbean's Greatest Summer Festival. Barbuda, Antigua's smaller sister island, is the ultimate celebrity hideaway. The island lies 27 miles north-east of Antigua and is just a 15-minute plane ride away. Barbuda is known for its untouched 11-mile stretch of pink sand beach and as the home of the largest Frigate Bird Sanctuary in the Western Hemisphere. Find more information on Antigua & Barbuda at:For Antigua and Barbuda media enquiries, please contact:Maria BlackmanMarketing Communications ManagerAntigua and Barbuda Tourism AuthorityT: 1 (268) 562 7600/464-7601E:...

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ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA MAKES ITS MARK ON THE WORLD STAGE AS HOST OF COMMONWEALTH HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEETING (CHOGM) 2026 News Provided By PM Group November 13, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



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