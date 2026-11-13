Big Screen Entertainment Group Puts Its First Animated Kids Series Into Production And Distribution

Big Screen's new show for kids

A magical new world where kids trade screens for adventure. Ten half-hour episodes are in production, with the full season dropping at once on major streamers.

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:BSEG)

- Kimberley Kates

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Big Screen Entertainment Group Options Animated Children's Series for Distribution

LOS ANGELES, November 13, 2026: Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG ) today announced that it has optioned an original animated children's property for distribution.

The first season, ten half-hour episodes, is now in production with BSEG's new animation and production teams. BSEG plans to release the full season all at once on most of the major streaming platforms.

“I grew up exploring the forest with my friends, and I wanted to give today's kids that same magic, the kind I fell in love with in C.S. Lewis' Narnia, in a show that reminds them the best adventures happen when you put down the device and go outside to play,” said Kimberley Kates, producer.

The title, release date and further details will be announced at a later date.

About Big Screen Entertainment Group

Big Screen Entertainment Group (OTC: BSEG) is a Los Angeles-based entertainment company that produces and distributes motion pictures and entertainment content.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the production, distribution and release of the series described above. Words such as“will,”“expects,”“plans” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including production delays, financing, market conditions, distribution arrangements and other factors beyond the Company's control. Big Screen Entertainment Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

Howard Isaacs

Big Screen Entertainment Group

562-987-4939

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Howard Isaacs

Big Screen Entertainment Group

+1 562-587-4939

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Big Screen Entertainment Group Puts Its First Animated Kids Series Into Production and Distribution News Provided By Big screen entertainment group November 13, 2026, 18:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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