BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Slams Congress Over Raj Thackeray Chhath Remarks

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Criticizes Congress Over Chhath Puja Remarks

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Friday launched a scathing attack on the Congress for extending support to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's social media post regarding Chhath Puja, remarking that such divisive politics is driving the party toward its "own downfall."

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari asserted that the people of Maharashtra, including the 'Marathi Manus', have rejected such political posturing and no longer entertain rhetoric aimed at undermining cultural celebrations. "It is precisely this kind of behaviour that is leading them toward their own downfall. Who even pays any heed to these people in Maharashtra today? No Marathi Manus is willing to give them any standing, all because of these very actions," the BJP MP said.

Emphasising that Chhath Puja enjoys widespread reverence and support across Maharashtra, Tiwari added, "On the other hand, there is immense support for Chhath; in fact, leader Devendra Fadnavis is a great devotee of the festival and is making all the necessary arrangements for those observing the Chhath fast."

His remarks come after Thackeray, on Thursday, accused the BJP of attempting to create social and cultural tensions in Mumbai by using Chhath Puja as an issue and urged the public not to fall into their trap. He also alleged that the party was trying to provoke a conflict between Marathi and North Indian communities ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

In a post on X, Thackeray alleged that the BJP and the social media ecosystem it had nurtured were making every possible effort to create discord in Maharashtra by circulating reels related to Chhath Puja and what he described as 'cultural aggression' in its name. He also referred to the playing of Bhojpuri songs at some railway stations in Mumbai, claiming that the MNS had stopped it.

"However, the BJP appears to be disappointed that all these efforts have still not managed to create the kind of conflict it expects. And all this exercise is being undertaken with the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections in mind," he said.

Questioning the BJP's political strategy, Thackeray said the intellectual capacity of the party's think tank appeared to have weakened, adding that its long-used formula of "divide and rule" would no longer work to win elections. He alleged that the BJP attempted to trigger Hindu-Muslim tensions ahead of Lok Sabha elections and caste-based divisions before state assembly elections.

"Whenever Lok Sabha elections approach, it tries to ignite Hindu-Muslim tensions. It brings Muslim women wearing burqas into playgrounds and gardens and attempts to scare people by saying, 'Look, look, now they have reached our playgrounds and gardens. Of course, several videos of people wearing burqas to create an atmosphere of terror among Hindu women and men are already visible on social media," he said.