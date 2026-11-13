Arch Rivals India and Pakistan Set for ACC U19 Asia Cup 2026 Final

Al Amerat (Oman), November 13 (ANI): India Under-19 will take on arch-rivals Pakistan Under-19 in the final of the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026 at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 2) on Saturday, November 14, as the Boys in Blue aim to cap off their impressive campaign by lifting the continental trophy.

India booked their place in the summit clash with a dominant eight-wicket victory over Afghanistan Under-19 in the second semi-final. Chasing a target of 228, the Indian side cruised to 231/2 in just 36.5 overs, showcasing their batting prowess to seal a comfortable victory. They will now look to carry that momentum into the final and secure the U19 Asia Cup title.

Standing in India's way are Pakistan, who secured a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first semi-final. After bowling Bangladesh out for 138, Pakistan chased down the target in just 21.5 overs, losing only one wicket. With both teams coming off convincing victories, India will face a formidable challenge against their arch-rivals as they look to bring home the continental crown.

India's young batting sensation Aaryavir Sehwag has been the standout performer in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026, emerging as the tournament's leading run-scorer. Sehwag has amassed 303 runs in four innings at an impressive average of 101, including a magnificent 160, along with two half-centuries. His consistent performances at the top of the order have played a crucial role in India's journey to the final, and the spotlight will once again be on the youngster as he looks to deliver on the biggest stage.

Pakistan's Usman Khan, meanwhile, occupies the second spot on the tournament's batting charts with 238 runs in four innings at an outstanding average of 119.00. With a century and a half-century to his name, Usman has been equally influential in Pakistan's run to the final. The battle between the tournament's leading run-scorer Sehwag and Pakistan's prolific batter Usman will be one to watch, with both youngsters expected to play pivotal roles in Saturday's high-stakes encounter.

India's Ishan Sood has been among the standout performers with the ball in the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2026, currently occupying the third spot on the tournament's leading wicket-takers list. The right-arm seamer has claimed 11 wickets in four matches at an impressive average of 12.18, including a best bowling performance of 4/37. The spotlight will be on Sood in the final against Pakistan as he looks to make another match-winning contribution.

Pakistan's Rizwanullah is level with Sood on 11 wickets from four matches on the bowling charts. Rizwanullah has maintained an average of 12.00 and registered a five-wicket haul, with his best figures of 5/30 coming against Bangladesh in the semi-final. Having played a pivotal role in Pakistan's march to the final, Rizwanullah will once again be a key player to watch, with his battle against India's batting line-up potentially proving decisive in the summit clash.

Squads

India U19 Squad: Lakshya Rajesh Raichandani(c), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan, Arjun Rajput, Anvay Dravid(w), Manal Chauhan, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Savsani, Kavya Patel, Ishan Sood, Kushagra Ojha, Rajat Baghel, Shavin Vinodh, Yashveer Goud.

Pakistan U19 Squad: Usman Khan, Hayam Khan, Abdul Qadir, Farhan Yousaf(c), Ahmed Hussain, Ali Raza, Hamza Zahoor(w), Hasnain Abbas Dar, Mohammad Sayyam, Rizwanullah, Niqab Shafiq, Jahangir Bilal, Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Huzaifa, Abdul Subhan.