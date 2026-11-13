Virat Kohli To Ravindra Jadeja: Top 7 Players With Most Matches For A Single IPL Franchise

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) This article explores the rare loyalty seen in the Indian Premier League (IPL) despite its mega-auctions. It highlights seven iconic players, including Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma, who have played the most matches for a single franchise.

Over the years, several players, especially veterans, have become the lifeblood of their respective franchises, showing rare loyalty in a tournament driven by mega-auctions. As players ply trade for different franchises after a certain generation, those who stay rooted to one home stand out even more.

Maintaining loyalty for a single franchise for a significant period of time rather than shifting allegiances every few auction cycles has become the ultimate hallmark of modern T20 royalty. Though money factor plays a major role in player retention, the emotional equity built with local fanbases often outlasts any contract.

On that note, let's take a look seven players who played the most number of matches for a single franchise in the history of IPL.

If there is one player who has been synonymous with a single IPL franchise, it is none other than Virat Kohli. Kohli has been part of the RCB squad since the first edition of the tournament in 2008 and has played a pivotal role in the success of the franchise, including winning two back-to-back titles in 2025 and 2026.

Kohli has played a record 283 matches for the RCB and amassed 9336 runs, including 9 centuries and 68 fifties, at an average of 40.41. The 38-year-old is set to play his record 20th season for the same franchise in IPL 2027.

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The success of Chennai Super Kings and its overall identity as one of the IPL's most iconic franchises has been shaped largely by the leadership and presence of MS Dhoni. Having been associated since 2008, except in 2016 and 2017 when the franchise served a two-year suspension, Dhoni has been the undisputed heartbeat of the Men in Yellow

The former captain and legendary wicketkeeper-batter has featured in 248 matches for CSK, amassing 4865 runs, including 22 fifties, at an average of 39.23 and a strike rate of 139.11. He also led Chennai to a record five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, and 2023, making him the joint-most successful captain in the tournament's history.

If Mumbai Indians have built a legacy as one of the most successful teams in IPL history, Rohit Sharma has been the driving force behind that dominance. After starting out his IPL career with Deccan Chargers (2008-2010), Rohit joined MI in 2011 and became a defining figure of their golden era.

The 39-year-old has featured in 236 matches for Mumbai Indians and aggregated 6159 runs, including 2 centuries and 41 fifties, at an average of 29.75 and a strike rate of 133.19, while leading the side to five IPL triumphs in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020, making him the first captain to win five titles in the tournament's history.

Sunil Narine was not part of the first season of the IPL in 2008, but since making his debut for Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012, the West Indian mystery spinner has become an indispensable pillar of the franchise.

Narine has played 202 IPL matches for KKR and aggregated 1820 runs, including a century and 17 fifties, at an average of 17.3. With the ball, the all-rounder picked up 207 wickets at an economy rate of 6.78. He also played a pivotal role in KKR's three title-winning campaigns in 2012, 2014, and 2024.

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The batting all-rounder Kieron Pollard was Mumbai Indians' ultimate go-to player when it came to closing out tight games and delivering explosive finishes. Representing the franchise from 2010 to 2022, the Trinidadian powerhouse became MI's indispensable pillar in the middle order.

Featuring in 189 matches, Pollard amassed 3,412 runs, including 16 fifties, at an average of 28.67 and a blistering strike rate of 147.32. With the ball, the all-rounder picked up 69 wickets at an economy rate of 8.79 and played a crucial role in MI's five IPL triumphs in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020.

Another player who played a pivotal role in the success of the Chennai Super Kings over more than a decade in yellow. After playing for Rajasthan Royals and Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Ravindra Jadeja joined Chennai Super Kings in 2012 and established himself as a three-dimensional all-rounder.

Across 186 matches from 2012 to 2025, Jadeja has amassed 2198 runs, including 5 fifties, at an average of 28.54 and a strike rate of 136.09 and picked up 143 wickets at an average of at an economy rate of 7.58, while playing a central role in CSK's three IPL triumphs in 2018, 2021, and 2023.

Suresh Raina was Chennai Super Kings' batting cornerstone from the league's inception until 2021. Raina was MS Dhoni's trusted lieutenant and was fondly called 'Chinna Thala' by CSK fans, meaning 'younger brother' or 'deputy' in Tamil.

Across 176 matches for CSK, Suresh Raina amassed 4687 runs, including a century and 33 fifties, at an average of 32.32 and a strike rate of 136.88, while playing a pivotal role in the Super Kings' IPL title wins in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. Apart from CSK, Raina played for Gujarat Lions when the team was suspended for two seasons in 2016 and 2017.

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