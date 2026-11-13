'171-Run Knock Changed Women's Cricket Perception': Harmanpreet Kaur Unveils Wax Statue In Jaipur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Nov 13 (IANS) Indian women's cricket star Harmanpreet Kaur on Friday joined the league of cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, and Virat Kohli as her wax statue was unveiled at a ceremony held at the Rajasthan International Centre (RIC) in Jaipur.

Organisers noted that the figure, crafted by the Historica Museum, is the world's first wax statue of a female cricketer and will be placed on permanent display at the 'Historica: Step into History' museum at Nahargarh Fort.

Reflecting on her career milestones at the event, Harmanpreet said her historic 171-run knock played a pivotal role in transforming public perception around women's cricket in India.

She observed that the sport has undergone a remarkable shift, with stadiums increasingly drawing packed crowds and growing numbers of women turning out to cheer for the national side.

Drawing a parallel with India's 1983 men's World Cup triumph, she stated that the women's team's World Cup success had similarly reshaped the landscape of the women's game.

"This is just the beginning. Women's cricket will reach even greater heights in the coming years," she said.

Recalling the World Cup victory at Lord's, Harmanpreet described lifting the trophy as one of the most unforgettable moments of her life, emphasising that the triumph was the culmination of the entire squad's collective dream and unity.

During the ceremony, young aspiring cricketers from Jaipur welcomed the Indian skipper with a guard of honour using raised bats.

Touched by the gesture, Harmanpreet interacted with the youngsters, posed for photographs, and urged them to pursue their sporting ambitions with dedication.

Describing the wax figure as a deeply emotional milestone, Harmanpreet noted that seeing her statue displayed alongside cricketing icons she grew up admiring reflected years of perseverance and early career struggles.

She also lauded the sculptors and museum team for the detailed measurements, photographs, and video recordings undertaken to create an accurate likeness.

Highlighting the need to nurture grassroots talent, Harmanpreet pointed out that India's villages and small towns possess immense sporting potential.

Having hailed from a similar background herself, she called for greater encouragement and improved sporting infrastructure for aspiring female athletes in rural areas.

She added that coordinated initiatives by state cricket associations and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), alongside an almost year-round cricketing calendar, now offer emerging players a stronger platform to build professional careers.