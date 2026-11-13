T1 Energy (TE) Falls Over 18% After Disclosing SEC Probe Contact Block & Leviton To Discuss Recovery Options

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating T1 Energy Inc. (NYSE: TE) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their T1 Energy investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

After the market closed on November 12, T1 disclosed in its Form 10-Q that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) had notified it in September of an investigation into its public disclosures about Section 45X tax credit eligibility and certain other accounting matters. On November 13, T1 shares fell as much as 18.8%, from $1.97 at the prior close to an intraday low of $1.60.

T1 said it generated $155.3 million in Section 45X credits through September 30, 2026. In May, Fuzzy Panda Research disclosed a short position in T1 and questioned whether the company's ties to Trina Solar could jeopardize its eligibility. T1 says it still expects to qualify and intends to cooperate fully with the SEC. The company says it has reduced the share of its debt held by Trina and ended Trina's right to appoint a covered officer.

Block & Leviton began investigating T1 after the company disclosed on July 28 that it had raised projected spending for Phase 1 of its G2_Austin solar-cell facility from $425 million to $510 million and moved its target for first production from before year-end 2026 to the first quarter of 2027. T1 cited labor and materials costs tied to Texas data center construction. The firm is examining whether T1 assured investors the project was on budget and on schedule while those costs were rising. Shares closed at $3.72 on July 29, about 24% below their July 27 close of $4.90.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased T1 Energy common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at ..., or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about T1 Energy, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities and Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.

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CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: ...