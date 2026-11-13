Arcanus Raises More Than US$27 Million To Bring Allied Drone Technologies Into Canadian Production

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oversubscribed Series A more than doubles the initial US$12.5 million offering

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. (“Arcanus” or the“Company”) has raised more than US$27 million in an oversubscribed Series A financing to expand the Canadian engineering, integration and production base behind its drone and counter-drone business.

“Our business is built around integrating licensed and allied-partner technologies into systems we can produce and support in Canada,” said Rahim Rajwani, Chief Executive Officer of Arcanus Aerial Systems.“This financing will strengthen the engineering, production and program teams responsible for taking those systems through to customer delivery.”

Net proceeds are intended to expand Canadian manufacturing and assembly, strengthen systems integration and supply-chain capabilities, add engineering and program personnel, and fund inventory and working capital for customer delivery.

“We launched this round at US$12.5 million, increased the offering to US$25 million and then expanded it to US$27 million. Demand exceeded even that level, and we closed above US$27 million,” said Matthew Ewing, Executive Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer of Arcanus.“That investor support gives us more capacity to invest in Canadian production and execute customer programs.”

Research Capital Corporation acted as agent for the brokered portion of the financing.

Canadian expansion and customer programs

Arcanus combines licensed and allied-partner drone and counter-drone technologies with Canadian engineering, systems integration and production partnerships. The Company is advancing customer programs and actively converting selected opportunities in its multi-billion-dollar pipeline into contracts.

The proposed acquisitions of Infinit Drones Corp. and Nested Technologies Corp., announced on October 21, 2026, are part of that Canadian expansion. The Woodbridge, Ontario businesses would add engineering and manufacturing capacity, flight-testing capabilities, and customer training and sustainment services. Pending completion, the companies are collaborating under a joint venture covering sales, bids, demonstrations, engineering and production planning. The acquisitions remain subject to the applicable closing conditions.

Arcanus is pre-qualified under the Government of Canada's Defence Drone Initiative Marketplace supply arrangement to compete for Department of National Defence requirements. The Company's planned production and support expansion is intended to strengthen its ability to pursue and execute these programs.

About Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc.

Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc. is a Canadian defence technology company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The Company integrates and licenses unmanned aerial systems, counter-UAS and related defence technologies for Canadian and allied markets, working with a portfolio of technology and manufacturing partners. For more information, visit

No offer or solicitation

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking information regarding the intended use of proceeds, manufacturing expansion, customer program delivery, pipeline opportunities and their conversion into contracts, proposed acquisitions and their anticipated benefits, joint venture activities and the Company's growth strategy.

Pipeline represents management's estimate of potential contract value in U.S. dollars and is distinct from contracted backlog and recognized revenue. Opportunities are at different stages of procurement and negotiation. Conversion may depend on customer funding, successful trials, financing or export approvals, and definitive agreements. There is no assurance that any particular opportunity will result in a contract.

This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including customer procurement schedules and funding, successful trials, required financing and export approvals, definitive agreements, availability of personnel and supplies, and satisfaction of acquisition closing conditions. Risks and uncertainties include procurement delays, changes in customer requirements, acquisition completion and integration risks, regulatory and export approvals, supply-chain constraints and program execution. Pre-qualification under a supply arrangement does not constitute a purchase commitment or contract award. Actual results may differ materially. Arcanus undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by law.

Investor and media contact

Arcanus Aerial Systems Inc.

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