Xpandpro Releases National Benchmark Study Of America's ACA Insurance Producers

Florida leads the nation: 10.7% of resident health-licensed producers hold ACA certification, followed by South Carolina, Arkansas and Mississippi. From America's ACA Producers: A 2026 Benchmark Study by XpandPro.

America's ACA Producers: A 2026 Benchmark Study, prepared by Stu Gramajo, XpandPro

ACA producers have a median of 7 years of insurance experience, compared with 6 years across the overall industry. From XpandPro's 2026 benchmark study.

Stu Gramajo, Co-Founder, CEO and Director of Market Research, XpandPro

AffinityIQ, XpandPro's recruitment intelligence platform

XpandPro's national research examines the professionals connecting Americans with ACA coverage, drawing on 95,000+ ACA-certified producers and 418 surveys.

- Stu GramajoCLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- XpandPro Completes National Study of America's ACA Insurance ProducersNational research led by Stu Gramajo examines the professionals connecting Americans with ACA health coverage, drawing on extensive industry data and 418 producer surveys.FLORIDA - November 2026 - XpandPro has completed America's ACA Producers - A 2026 Benchmark Study, a national examination of the insurance professionals who help millions of Americans navigate the Affordable Care Act (ACA) health insurance marketplace.Led by XpandPro Co-Founder, CEO and Director of Market Research Stu Gramajo, the 30-page study draws on analyses spanning up to two million licensed insurance professionals, more than 95,000 ACA-certified producers, and 418 completed producer surveys.The research explores who ACA producers are, how they operate, the challenges they face, and what influences their relationships with insurance carriers and distribution organizations-providing insight into a vital segment of the health insurance marketplace that has received relatively little specialized research attention."Insurance distribution is fundamentally about people, yet organizations often make significant growth decisions without a sufficiently detailed understanding of the producers they're trying to reach," said Gramajo. "We undertook this research to provide a more meaningful picture of the ACA producer community-one that goes beyond basic demographics and helps organizations understand how these professionals operate and what they need to succeed."The study also deepens the proprietary market intelligence behind AffinityIQ, XpandPro's recruitment intelligence platform. Combining national producer data with intelligence developed through nearly 500,000 direct producer conversations, Affinity IQ helps insurance distribution executives, marketing leaders, and recruiters make more informed decisions about market opportunities, producer targeting, and recruitment strategies.Initially shared with a select group of industry executives, the study has received strong early endorsements.Peter Goldfine, Vice President of Marketing at InTouch Financial Group, described the research as "a strong foundation for identifying recruiting priorities, developing more relevant messaging, and building a compelling value proposition." He called it "a resource worth reading and putting to work" for carriers, FMOs, and agencies planning their growth.Paul Castner, CEO of C & K Healthcare Advisors, praised the depth of the research, saying its insights go "far beyond a typical database," providing "meaningful intelligence that can help insurance professionals make smarter, more informed business decisions." He described the information as "worth its weight in gold."The study builds on nearly two decades of firsthand research and recruitment experience led by Gramajo, whose team has supported nearly 30 insurance carriers and more than 165 distribution organizations since 2009.The complete study is currently being shared selectively, with additional research access and interviews available to industry executives and journalists upon request.About XpandProXpandPro, formerly Agent Link, helps insurance carriers, IMOs, FMOs, and other distribution organizations accelerate growth through proprietary recruiting intelligence, market research, and producer recruitment services. Its AffinityIQ platform combines national producer data with intelligence developed through nearly two decades of firsthand industry engagement.Media ContactStu GramajoCEO & Director of Market ResearchXpand Pro Inc.

Stu Gramajo

XpandPro

+1 800-535-4545

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XpandPro Releases National Benchmark Study of America's ACA Insurance Producers News Provided By XpandPro November 13, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology



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