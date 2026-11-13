AAAC Wildlife Removal Opens New Sarasota, Florida, Territory

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New Office Serves Sarasota and Manatee Counties With Humane Wildlife Removal, Exclusion and Attic Restoration as the Franchise System Expands

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AAAC Wildlife Removal has opened a new territory in Sarasota, Florida, expanding its presence in the state and bringing locally led wildlife control services to Sarasota and Manatee counties. The office officially opened Nov. 1, 2026.The new office, AAAC Wildlife Removal of Sarasota, is owned by Brian and Josie Moss, who also lead AAAC Wildlife Removal as president and chief executive officer. Brian Moss is a U.S. Army veteran who retired as a master sergeant after more than 22 years of service and opened his first wildlife removal office in 2007. Property owners can reach the new office at 941-393-0304 or at .The territory covers Sarasota and Manatee counties, including communities such as downtown Sarasota, Siesta Key, Lakewood Ranch, Venice, Longboat Key, Osprey, Nokomis, Fruitville, Palmer Ranch, Bee Ridge, Southgate and Gulf Gate Estates. The office provides humane wildlife removal and trapping, exclusion and entry-point sealing, wildlife damage repair, attic cleanup and restoration, and dead animal removal. Those services address problems involving raccoons, squirrels, bats, rodents, birds, snakes and other nuisance wildlife at homes and businesses."Sarasota and Manatee County families deserve a local team that will remove the animal, seal the home and repair the damage," said Brian Moss, co-owner of AAAC Wildlife Removal of Sarasota. "We are here to protect homes and businesses with the same humane, full-service approach AAAC is known for across the country."The Sarasota opening is the company's fourth Florida location, joining existing offices in Tampa, the Treasure Coast and the Palm Beaches. In 2025, system sales rose 21.37%, and 16 offices surpassed their prior-year results, according to the company's 2026 State of the Franchise presentation. In June 2026, AAAC was named to the PCT Top 100 list for the first time and was the only wildlife-specialist firm recognized on that ranking of North America's largest pest control companies, which is based on 2025 revenues and published by Pest Control Technology magazine."Opening Sarasota is part of a broader plan to put AAAC teams in communities where homeowners and businesses need professional wildlife help," said Vincent Flores, franchise development officer at AAAC Wildlife Removal. "Florida has already shown strong demand, and this territory lets us serve the Sarasota and Manatee County market with the same standard of humane removal, exclusion and restoration that defines the brand. We are also looking for qualified franchise owners who want to build that kind of business in other open markets."Franchise opportunities are available in select markets nationwide. Information is available at .About AAAC Wildlife RemovalAAAC Wildlife Removal is a nationwide, locally owned franchise system that provides humane wildlife removal, exclusion, damage repair and attic restoration. The company was founded in December 1995 in Northglenn, Colorado, as A All Animal Control and was acquired in 2014 by Brian and Josie Moss, who had operated the Houston-area franchise. The company remains privately held, family-operated and veteran-owned, with Josie Moss serving as chief executive officer and Brian Moss as president. In 2026, AAAC was named to the PCT Top 100 list published by Pest Control Technology magazine. For service information, visit . For franchise information, visit .

Vincent Flores

AAAC Wildlife Removal

+1 936-523-0273

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AAAC Wildlife Removal Opens New Sarasota, Florida, Territory News Provided By AAAC Wildlife Removal November 13, 2026, 17:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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