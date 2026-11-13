Neighbster Launches Snow Removal And Lawn Care App Where Homeowners Name The Price

Neighbster is a snow removal app in the winter and a lawn care app the rest of the year.

More than 23,000 people signed up before day one. The Cleveland-built app is now live on iPhone, Android and the web, right on time for snow season.

- Cj Repenning, founder of Neighbster

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Neighbster, a new neighborhood services app from Cobra Digital Group LLC, is now live on the App Store, Google Play and neighbster. Homeowners post a job and name their price, and a neighbor down the street shows up to do it. More than 23,000 people joined the waitlist before launch.

Think ride-share, but for your driveway. Need the walk shoveled by 6 a.m.? Post it. Gutters packed with leaves? Post it. Grass knee high in July? Post it. Somebody nearby with a shovel, a mower or a free Saturday claims it, does the work, and sends photo proof before a dime changes hands.

"Every winter, somebody's on Facebook asking if anyone can shovel their driveway, while a few streets over somebody else is knocking on doors asking if anyone needs theirs done. Come summer, it's the same thing with lawns," said Cj Repenning, founder of Neighbster. "Those two people almost never find each other. Neighbster gives them both a fair shot. The homeowner sets the price, and the neighbor who wants the work finally gets found."

One app, every season

Neighbster is a snow removal app in the winter and a lawn care app the rest of the year. Shoveling driveways and salting walks in January. Mowing, mulching and leaf cleanup when it warms up. Pressure washing, gutter cleaning and just about any odd job in between. One account works both ways, so the homeowner who posts a shoveling job this winter can pick up a mowing gig down the street next summer.

Your price. Your pick. Your neighbor.

On other home service apps, somebody else sets the price: the app, the contractor, or the worker. Neighbster flips that. The homeowner decides what the job is worth and who gets it, and the money goes to a neighbor instead of a franchise. Neighbster is free to join, and its service fee comes out of the job price, not on top of it.

Payments powered by Stripe

Every payment runs through Stripe. The homeowner's card is held, not charged, until the job is done and the photos are in. Card numbers and bank details go straight to Stripe and are never seen or stored by Neighbster. Workers can cash out instantly to a debit card.

"Somebody on your street wants to make an extra hundred bucks this weekend. Somebody else needs their driveway cleared before work," Repenning said. "We just put them on the same map."

Available now

Neighbster is free to join and works anywhere in the U.S., with its launch push starting in Northeast Ohio. Download it on the App Store or Google Play, or use it in any browser at neighbster.

App Store:

Google Play:

Web:

About Neighbster

Neighbster is a neighborhood services app that connects homeowners with nearby neighbors for snow and ice removal, lawn and garden work, property cleanup, and custom jobs, all year round. Built in Cleveland, Ohio. neighbster

About Cobra Digital Group LLC

Cobra Digital Group LLC is the company behind a network of 18 platforms across AI, mobile, marketplaces, games, publishing, and browser extensions, all designed, built, and run in house. cobradigitalgroup



Cj Repenning

Neighbster

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Neighbster Launches Snow Removal and Lawn Care App Where Homeowners Name the Price News Provided By Neighbster November 13, 2026, 17:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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