Manipur CM Khemchand Singh Stresses Need For Passenger Train Service To Guwahati To Ease Travel Difficulties

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Nov 13 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Friday emphasised the need to introduce a passenger train service connecting the state with Guwahati, saying it would greatly benefit the people of the landlocked state, particularly in view of the difficulties they face while travelling outside Manipur, officials said.

The Chief Minister told that the state government had submitted a proposal to the Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for introduction of the passenger train service and expressed hope that it would become operational within this year, further strengthening rail connectivity and providing greater convenience to the people.

Khemchand Singh said that the issue of the passenger train service would be taken up when Railway Minister visit the state by the end of this year.

The Chief Minister on Friday inspected the ongoing development works at Imphal Railway Station in Imphal West District and reviewed the progress of the Imphal-Jiribam Railway Project, a major infrastructure initiative expected to significantly improve connectivity between Manipur and the rest of the country.

During the inspection, Deputy Chief Engineer Md. Samuel briefed Chief Minister Khemchand Singh on the progress of the railway project and the various construction activities being undertaken by the Indian Railways.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) quoting the railway officials said that the 110-km Imphal-Jiribam Railway project has so far completed around 55 km of railway line up to Khongsang in Tamenglong district.

The remaining stretches are progressing, with another 9 km section up to Awangkhul expected to be completed by November 2026.

The official said that it will be inaugurated very soon.

The Noney section is targeted for completion by December 2027, while the railway line is expected to reach Imphal by December 2028, the official said.

At Imphal, the railway station building and operational offices have been structurally completed, with finishing works currently underway.

Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) General Manager Vivek Khare is likely to visit the state on November 17.

MLA of Konthoujam Assembly Constituency Sapam Ranjan Singh, Director of Transport, and other state and Railways officials were present during the inspection of the Chief Minister.

A senior official of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said that the railway line connecting Imphal to Jiribam town, bordering southern Assam's Cachar district, is a critical 111-km infrastructure project worth around Rs 22,000 crore, which is expected to be fully operational by June 2029.