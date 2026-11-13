Gigstreem Receives RUCKUS MDU Breakthrough Award, Unveils Beyond Unit Connectivity At OPTECH 2026

Gigstreem wins RUCKUS Networks MDU Breakthrough Award for adoption of their innovative technology solutions.

AUSTELL, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Gigstreem, a leading provider of managed connectivity and property-wide WiFi solutions for multifamily and commercial properties, has received the RUCKUS MDU Breakthrough Award, recognizing Gigstreem as one of RUCKUS Networks' most valued partners in adopting their innovative technology solutions.Presented November 11 in Dallas, the award reflects Gigstreem's dedication to utilizing the latest technology solutions from RUCKUS to deliver an industry-leading resident experience in the multifamily industry. Building on that partnership, Gigstreem and RUCKUS will collaborate on Beyond the Booth, a connected experience at OPTECH 2026, November 16–18 in Las Vegas. The event marks the introduction of Gigstreem's new Beyond Unit Connectivity category, a vision for extending the value of connectivity throughout multifamily communities.With Beyond Unit Connectivity, Gigstreem is introducing a new approach to multifamily internet that looks beyond individual apartment connections to the value of a connected property. The category focuses on three areas-Beyond Unit, Beyond Connectivity, and Beyond Today. The areas focus on extending WiFi throughout the entire community, turning connectivity into an asset that supports property value and resident retention, and building a network that can support smart-property technologies as communities evolve."Receiving the RUCKUS MDU Breakthrough Award not only recognizes our valuable partnership but also highlights our commitment to innovation and delivering the best resident experience possible," said Florencio Bulanhagui, Chief Technology Officer at Gigstreem. "Strong partners like RUCKUS are a big part of what allows us to go Beyond Unit Connectivity and deliver a better connected experience across an entire property."At OPTECH 2026, Gigstreem and RUCKUS will bring their partnership to life through Beyond the Booth, an interactive experience connecting their separate exhibit spaces. As attendees move between the two booths, they will experience how WiFi can follow them from one location to another, similar to how residents move between their apartments and shared spaces within a multifamily community. The joint experience demonstrates the benefits of seamless, property-wide connectivity.As multifamily communities continue to adopt connected amenities and smart-property technologies, Gigstreem is helping owners recognize the broader value of their network infrastructure through Beyond Unit Connectivity. The company's ongoing relationship with RUCKUS Networks supports that mission with Beyond the Booth. OPTECH 2026 attendees can experience Beyond the Booth at the Gigstreem and RUCKUS exhibit spaces, November 16–18 in Las Vegas.About GigstreemFounded in 2017, Gigstreem provides property-wide internet and managed WiFi solutions to large multifamily communities across 26 states. Through long-term partnerships and a growing national footprint, Gigstreem is building the future of broadband for residents and property owners. For more information, visit .

Carley Jennings

Gigstreem

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Gigstreem Receives RUCKUS MDU Breakthrough Award, Unveils Beyond Unit Connectivity at OPTECH 2026 News Provided By Gigstreem November 13, 2026, 17:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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