The Attack Helicopter Market Is Set To Grow Steadily At An 8.3% CAGR Until 2030

Attack Helicopter Market

The Business Research Company's Attack Helicopter Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The attack helicopter sector has witnessed significant expansion recently, driven by evolving defense strategies and increasing military investments worldwide. As nations focus on modernizing their armed forces and enhancing battlefield capabilities, this market is set for robust growth in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and the trends shaping this specialized aerospace segment.

Attack Helicopter Market Size and Growth Trajectory

The attack helicopter market has experienced solid growth over recent years, with its value projected to rise from $9.39 billion in 2025 to $10.21 billion in 2026. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The surge during the past period is largely driven by increasing military modernization efforts, heightened demand for close air support on the battlefield, expanded deployment of attack helicopters in combat scenarios, a growing emphasis on armored battlefield mobility, and the procurement of dedicated attack helicopter fleets.

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Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward momentum, reaching $14.08 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.3%. Key contributors to this anticipated growth include a rising demand for counter unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) capabilities, increased needs for advanced battlefield surveillance, a push for enhanced helicopter survivability, greater acquisition of multirole attack helicopters, and expanding requirements for long-range precision engagement. Innovations likely to influence the market during this period involve the deeper integration of advanced targeting and sensor technologies, escalating demand for precision strike abilities, growing adoption of modular weapon systems, a stronger focus on survivability and protection, and the broader use of multirole attack helicopter platforms.

Understanding the Role and Capabilities of Attack Helicopters

Attack helicopters are specialized rotary-wing aircraft designed explicitly for offensive combat missions against hostile targets. They are equipped with sophisticated targeting systems, advanced sensors, armor, and integrated weaponry that enable precise strikes and effective battlefield support across various operational environments. These aircraft are built to provide exceptional mobility, durability, and firepower, allowing them to perform in complex and ever-changing combat situations.

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Rising Defense Expenditure as a Key Growth Driver

One of the major factors propelling the attack helicopter market is the increasing global defense spending. Defense expenditure encompasses government investments in maintaining and enhancing military forces, including personnel, equipment, infrastructure, research, and procurement. This spending is growing due to escalating geopolitical tensions, prompting countries to boost their military capabilities, upgrade defense systems, and acquire advanced technology to counter emerging threats, regional conflicts, and national security challenges. Higher defense budgets enable armed forces to procure state-of-the-art attack helicopters equipped with superior firepower, enhanced surveillance systems, precision-guided munitions, and improved battlefield mobility, thereby enhancing combat effectiveness and operational readiness. For example, in April 2026, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) reported that global military expenditure reached $2.887 trillion in 2025, marking a 2.9% increase in real terms from 2024. This upward trend in defense spending is a strong impetus for growth in the attack helicopter market.

Regional Market Overview and Growth Potential

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global attack helicopter market, reflecting its substantial military investments and advanced defense infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing defense budgets and modernization programs among countries in this area. The market report covers multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global attack helicopter market trends.

Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables



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The Attack Helicopter Market is Set to Grow Steadily at an 8.3% CAGR Until 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 13, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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