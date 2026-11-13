The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market In Aviation Is Projected To Grow At A 27.4% CAGR Through 2030

Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Aviation Market

The Business Research Company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Aviation Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in aviation is transforming the industry by enhancing operational efficiency and safety. As AI technologies continue to evolve, their impact on aviation operations grows stronger, promising substantial market expansion in the coming years. Below, we explore the current market size, growth drivers, key regional insights, and emerging trends shaping this dynamic sector.

Projection of Market Growth and Size for AI in Aviation

The artificial intelligence in aviation market has experienced significant expansion recently. It is projected to increase from $4.88 billion in 2025 to $6.25 billion in 2026, achieving a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. This rapid growth during the historical period is largely due to factors such as the rising volume of aviation data, heightened demand for enhanced aviation safety, the need to reduce operational costs, increased complexity in aviation processes, and broader adoption of automated systems within the industry.

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Looking ahead, the AI in aviation market is expected to continue its sharp upward trajectory, reaching $16.47 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 27.4%. Key factors fueling this forecasted growth include growing demand for AI-assisted decision-making tools, the need for predictive aviation operations, intelligent optimization of resources, real-time operational insights, and broader implementation of AI technologies across various aviation functions. Noteworthy trends anticipated in this period are increased use of AI-driven flight data analytics, predictive decision support systems, automation of operational workflows, real-time intelligence gathering, and AI-based risk and anomaly detection.

Understanding Artificial Intelligence in Aviation

Artificial intelligence in aviation involves deploying smart software and data-centric technologies to boost operational performance and aid decision-making in the aviation sector. Through AI, organizations can efficiently analyze large datasets, automate repetitive tasks, and improve the precision and speed of critical processes. This technology contributes significantly to enhancing safety, operational efficiency, resource management, and cost-effectiveness, all while supporting more dependable and resilient aviation services.

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Growth Catalyst: Rising Air Passenger Traffic

One of the primary factors propelling the advancement of AI in aviation is the steady increase in air passenger traffic. This term refers to the number of travelers transported by airlines on both domestic and international flights. Higher disposable incomes have made air travel more accessible for business and leisure, leading to a surge in passenger volumes. This uptick encourages airlines and airports to adopt AI solutions to optimize flight operations, enhance passenger experiences, support predictive maintenance, and better handle growing operational complexities. For example, in August 2026, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) noted a 0.6% increase in domestic passenger demand compared to July 2025, alongside a 0.2% year-on-year growth in capacity, underscoring the expanding air travel market and its role in driving AI adoption in aviation.

Regional Overview of the AI in Aviation Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global AI in aviation market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis encompasses several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional opportunities.

New additions to our 2026 reports:

. Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Aviation is Projected to Grow at a 27.4% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 13, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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