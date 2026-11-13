Airport Surveillance Radar Market Expected To Grow To Billion By 2030 With A CAGR Of

Airport Surveillance Radar Market

The Business Research Company's Airport Surveillance Radar Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The airport surveillance radar market is gaining significant attention as air traffic continues to rise globally. With airports facing increasing congestion and stricter safety requirements, the demand for advanced radar systems that ensure efficient and secure aircraft monitoring is becoming more critical. Below, we explore the market's size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and the technology shaping its future.

Forecast and Expansion of the Airport Surveillance Radar Market Size

The airport surveillance radar market has shown robust growth in recent years and is expected to continue this upward trend. Projections suggest the market will grow from $9.89 billion in 2025 to $10.8 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This expansion has been driven by increased aircraft traffic at major airports, heightened demand for dependable air traffic monitoring, growing airport congestion, stricter airspace safety regulations, and the enlargement of airport infrastructure capacity. Looking further ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $15.12 billion by 2030, with a slightly lower CAGR of 8.8%. This future growth will be supported by the rising need for precise aircraft tracking, adoption of next-generation surveillance technologies, enhanced airport surface monitoring, integration of air traffic surveillance systems, and ongoing modernization of air traffic control facilities.

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Understanding Airport Surveillance Radar and Its Role

Airport surveillance radar (ASR) is a ground-based radar system designed to detect and track aircraft operating within and around an airport's terminal airspace. It supplies essential surveillance data to air traffic controllers, helping them manage aircraft arrivals and departures safely. ASR improves situational awareness and maintains safe separation between aircraft, even in challenging weather or low-visibility conditions, making it a vital component in air traffic management.

Factors Fueling Growth in the Airport Surveillance Radar Market

One of the primary forces boosting the airport surveillance radar market is the steady increase in air traffic. Air traffic refers to the movement of aircraft carrying passengers or cargo through controlled airspace and airports over a given time frame. This growth is largely due to rising disposable incomes worldwide, enabling more people to travel for business or leisure. As more flights operate, the need for accurate and reliable aircraft detection and tracking intensifies to maintain safety and efficiency at airports. For example, in August 2026, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a Canada-based trade association, reported that domestic air travel demand increased by 0.6% compared to July 2025, with capacity rising by 0.2% year-on-year. Such data highlights how expanding air traffic directly supports the growth of the airport surveillance radar market.

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Additional Elements Driving Market Demand

Another important driver for this market is the increasing adoption of advanced radar technologies. Airports are investing in next-generation surveillance infrastructure, including secondary surveillance radar systems and multilateration techniques for surface monitoring. The integration of mode S radar for better aircraft identification and enhanced all-weather surveillance capabilities are also key trends advancing the market. Additionally, the growing use of surface movement radar to track ground traffic contributes to the need for sophisticated radar solutions in modern airports.

Airport Surveillance Radar Market Regional Trends and Growth Outlook

In terms of geographic distribution, North America held the largest share of the global airport surveillance radar market in 2025, benefiting from well-developed aviation infrastructure and high air traffic volumes. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth over the forecast period. The market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on the market's expansion and regional dynamics.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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Airport Surveillance Radar Market Expected to Grow to Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 13, 2026, 17:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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