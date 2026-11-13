A Night Of Garba And Giving: Raleigh Community Raises $13,600+ For Stronger Public Education System In India

Dance, Music and Community: Vibha Raleigh Garba Night Raises $13,600+

Vibha Raleigh Garba Night 2026 Brings Together 1,200+ Community Members

Garba Night was a dual chance to celebrate Garba, share music and food, and support better learning opportunities for children in India

Vibha Raleigh Garba Night 2026 Brings Together 1,200+ Community Members, Raises $13,600+ for Public Education in India

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More than 1,200 people came together at NetSports in Morrisville on Friday evening for Vibha Raleigh Garba Night 2026. The event brought the community together for an evening of dance, live music, food and cultural celebration. The celebration generated over $13,600 in net donations for Vibha's work to strengthen public education in India.Founded in 1991, Vibha is a volunteer-driven nonprofit powered by the Indian diaspora in the United States. For 35 years, it has worked to improve the quality of public education in India. Rather than running schools of its own, Vibha identifies and supports solutions that are already working, helps strengthen and expand them, and works with governments to take proven approaches to scale. Its work focuses on improving children's learning, strengthening teachers and building education systems that can sustain progress.The evening brought people together to celebrate a shared cultural tradition and at the same time ensure that all children in India get an equal chance to learn. It featured live music and Garba, and even an interactive session to help participants learn Garba steps. Led by Swapna from Zankar Dance Academy, the“Learn Garba Steps” activity brought people onto the dance floor and encouraged participation across age groups. Nimesh Nagar and his team, along with other musicians provided the evening's music, volunteering their time and skills for the event.The celebration also featured a traditional Garbo, a clay pot with holes and a lit diya inside, symbolising life and the womb. Shri Hotels and Prime Source Properties, the Platinum Sponsors, sponsored the Garbo. Viva Events and Chic Pari were the Gold Sponsors.With 1,200+ tickets sold, the Garba Night saw participation from families, children, youth and community members across the Raleigh area. Volunteers, youth, artists, musicians and 25 sponsors contributed to making the evening possible. From sponsorship and music to handmade gifts and on-ground volunteering, people contributed in different ways to make the celebration possible. For instance, Vibha youth member Anish Rugle made handcrafted diyas as thank-you gifts for the volunteer music team, adding a personal touch to the community's appreciation for those who made the evening special.From Celebration to ContributionThe $13,600+ raised has the potential to help more than 8,500 children build essential reading and numeracy skills, enabling them to learn effectively in classrooms, become equipped for higher education, and succeed at work and in life.Vibha works across states through programs that address different aspects of public education. In Nagaland, it works with the Samagra Shiksha team to strengthen the use of education data, identify where learning needs are highest and support capacity building based on those findings. In Punjab, Vibha is strengthening technical education within government polytechnic institutions to improve employability, teaching quality and system readiness. In Gujarat, Samyak Prerana strengthens foundational mathematics for students in Grades 4 to 8 across government schools through structured practice, peer learning and motivation-driven classroom strategies.At the school-system level, better data and monitoring helps identify gaps and guide decisions on where support is needed most. For teachers, it can mean access to practical approaches and the support needed to make classroom learning more effective. And as a result, students have more opportunities to practice mathematical concepts, learn alongside peers and build confidence in the classroom.For the Raleigh community, the Garba Night was a dual chance to celebrate Garba, share music and food, and support better learning opportunities for children in India - through foundational literacy, numeracy, and school quality programs. For Vibha, the event was also an opportunity to build deeper connections with the local community and invite more people to participate in its work, whether as volunteers, donors, sponsors or advocates for quality public education.The event showed how cultural celebrations can also create an opportunity for people to contribute to a cause they care about. Vibha extends its thanks to the food and product vendors, as well as the Viva events which supported photography and drone coverage. Their contribution added to the festivities and brought alive the spirit of the celebration.For more information and updates, visit Vibha Raleigh or follow @vibha_raleigh on Instagram.

Deepak Nanda

Vibha

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A Night of Garba and Giving: Raleigh Community Raises $13,600+ for Stronger Public Education System in India News Provided By Vibha Inc. November 13, 2026, 17:39 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry, World & Regional



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