Oasis Engineering Launches Open-Source AI Blueprint Framework, Bringing Construction Drawings Beyond Traditional CAD

AI Does the Drafting. Engineers Make the Decisions.

Open-Source AI Blueprint Framework Oasis Blueprints

Oasis Engineering

Oasis Blueprints enables AI assistants like Claude and ChatGPT to create scaled construction drawings using HTML, without expensive CADD subscriptions

- Enrique Lairet, PE

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Oasis Engineering, LLC, a multidisciplinary engineering firm based in Tampa, Florida, has introduced Oasis Blueprints, a free, open-source framework designed to help engineers, designers, contractors, and builders create construction drawing sets using artificial intelligence instead of traditional computer-aided design (CAD) software.

Available under the MIT open-source license, Oasis Blueprints allows AI assistants such as Claude and ChatGPT to draft construction plans, elevations, sections, and details using HTML, CSS, and SVG-technologies commonly used to build websites. The Oasis Blueprints framework enables users to create Claude or ChatGPT engineering drawings with greater precision, consistent formatting, and built-in safeguards that flag unresolved engineering decisions for professional review.

The resulting drawings can be opened and edited in a web browser and exported to scaled PDF sheets, without requiring a traditional CAD application or proprietary DWG files.

"We have AI that can write software, analyze documents, and solve complex problems, yet we're still spending countless hours manually drafting relatively straightforward construction drawings," said Enrique Lairet, PE, founder of Oasis Engineering. "I started asking myself why we couldn't use the same technologies that power the internet to create blueprints. That's really where Oasis Blueprints came from."

Rethinking How Construction Drawings Are Created

For decades, engineering and architectural drawings have relied on specialized CAD software, proprietary formats, and workflows that require considerable training and recurring software costs.

While these platforms remain essential for many complex projects, Oasis Engineering believes smaller construction projects-including residential additions, decks, sunrooms, and outdoor structures-can benefit from a simpler, AI-assisted approach.

Rather than manually drafting each line, a user can describe a project to an AI assistant equipped with the Oasis Blueprints framework. The assistant then organizes the supplied information into a structured drawing set based on established templates and drafting conventions.

The framework supports 36-by-24-inch drawing sheets, including cover sheets, site plans, framing plans, elevations, sections, and construction details.

Its reusable library contains 72 typical construction details, allowing drawing elements to be incorporated into sheets using stated scales.

Each deliverable is produced as a self-contained HTML file that can be opened in a browser, reviewed, modified, and printed to PDF. By combining open web technologies with AI-assisted drafting, Oasis Blueprints introduces HTML engineering drawings as a modern, accessible alternative to traditional CAD workflows.

AI Does the Drafting. Engineers Make the Decisions.

Unlike AI tools that attempt to automatically produce complete engineering designs, Oasis Blueprints was developed around a fundamental professional safeguard: the AI assistant acts as a drafter, not the engineer of record.

The framework instructs the AI not to independently select structural member sizes, foundations, anchors, design loads, or other engineering specifications that have not been provided or established by a qualified professional.

Instead, missing information is identified as an open item and highlighted in red directly on the drawings.

These unresolved items must be addressed before a drawing set can be designated as issued.

The framework does not generate professional engineering seals or signatures and does not independently certify compliance with applicable building codes.

"AI should make engineers more productive, not make engineering decisions without accountability," Lairet explained. "We built the framework so that when information is missing, the AI doesn't just make something up. It flags the issue and asks the engineer to resolve it. That's how we believe these tools should be used in a professional environment."

Open Source, Accessible, and Built for Collaboration

Oasis Engineering is making Oasis Blueprints freely available on GitHub, allowing developers, engineers, designers, and other contributors to use, inspect, modify, and improve the framework.

The project is intended to operate alongside AI assistants, including Claude and ChatGPT, through reusable skills and instructions that establish drawing conventions, formatting requirements, and professional boundaries.

Because the output is based on open web technologies, drawings can also be stored in version-control systems, shared electronically, and incorporated into other software workflows.

"We're an engineering company, not a software company trying to sell another subscription," Lairet said. "We built this because we wanted a better way to work. Rather than keeping it to ourselves, we decided to put it on GitHub so other engineers, builders, and developers can use it and help make it better."

A New Tool, Not a Replacement for Professional Engineering

Oasis Blueprints is intended to streamline drafting and technical documentation, not replace engineering analysis, site-specific design, professional review, or permitting requirements.

Drawings created with the framework remain drafts until the necessary technical information has been reviewed and approved by the responsible professional.

When signed and sealed engineering documents are required, they must be prepared under the responsible charge of an appropriately licensed professional engineer.

Oasis Engineering offers engineering review and design services within its authorized jurisdictions for projects requiring professional engineering involvement.

Explore Oasis Blueprints

The open-source framework, documentation, and project files are available at:

GitHub:

Official Website and Live Examples:

Users can explore example drawing sets, learn how the framework operates, and access instructions for using Oasis Blueprints with supported AI assistants.

About Oasis Engineering

Oasis Engineering, LLC is a Tampa, Florida-based multidisciplinary engineering firm providing structural engineering, construction drawings, engineering evaluations, wind-load analysis, foundation engineering, and permitting support for residential and commercial projects across the United States through appropriately licensed professionals.

The company focuses on combining professional engineering expertise with modern technology to make engineering services more accessible, efficient, and straightforward.

Enrique Lairet

Oasis Engineering

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Oasis Engineering Launches Open-Source AI Blueprint Framework, Bringing Construction Drawings Beyond Traditional CAD News Provided By Oasis Engineering November 13, 2026, 17:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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