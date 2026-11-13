Hollywood Expansion Corporation Invites Film Submissions For Interactive Streaming Platform

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) At AFM, HEC invites filmmakers and rights holders to submit films for its planned 2027 platform, with interactive experiences and brand partnerships.

- Stephanie GarvinCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- During the American Film Market in Los Angeles, Hollywood Expansion Corporation (HEC) is inviting filmmakers and rights holders to submit films for consideration for its planned 2027 streaming platform. HEC works with teams behind major motion pictures, connecting financing, production, sales and distribution with brand partnerships and interactive experiences.HEC has developed interactive experiences designed to let viewers explore products and destinations connected to the films they watch. Its planned streaming platform would bring those experiences alongside the films, giving viewers the choice to discover more about the worlds on screen.“We built HEC to connect the steps filmmakers need to take a project from financing through distribution,” said Stephanie Garvin, founder and CEO of Hollywood Expansion Corporation.“By bringing brands that belong in the story together with interactive ways for audiences to engage, we can create new revenue opportunities for productions.”Through HEC Brands, the company works with film teams and businesses on partnerships that can begin during production and continue through a film's release. These may include on-screen product integration, premiere events, retail relationships, activations and film-inspired products.“We look for brands that belong in the story,” said Marie Ralston, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Hollywood Expansion Corporation.“When we get that right, the brand can become part of what audiences remember long after a typical ad campaign ends. People come back to the movies they love.”Filmmakers and rights holders can visit HollywoodExpansionCorporation and use the Partner With Us form on the homepage. Film inquiries should include a brief synopsis, the project's status, available rights and territories, and a private screener link if available. HEC also welcomes inquiries from industry partners, brands and agencies through the same form.

HEC Media Relations

Hollywood Expansion Corporation

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Hollywood Expansion Corporation Invites Film Submissions for Interactive Streaming Platform News Provided By Hollywood Expansion Corporation November 13, 2026, 17:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.