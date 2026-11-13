Stand Up For Science-Endorsed Candidates Win 15 Of 20 Congressional Races In Midterm Elections

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75% of endorsed candidates prevail in red districts, a clear signal that voters want evidence-based leadership and change

- Vincent Vertuccio, spokesperson for Stand Up for ScienceWAS, DC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The final results are in: candidates endorsed by Stand Up for Science have won 15 of 20 congressional races in the November 3 midterm elections. Fourteen of those seats flipped from Republican to Democrat and winners span districts across 10 states, including Texas, North Carolina, Ohio, Kentucky, and Georgia.“It's very exciting to see the results of these races and to have more champions of evidence-based policymaking coming to DC. Stand Up for Science looks forward to working with the newly elected members of Congress to advance our shared priorities, including restoring research funding and scientific integrity when they convene in January,” said Dr. Colette Delawalla, Founder and CEO of Stand Up for Science.The SUFS-endorsed winners are:·Jamie Ager, NC-11·Teresa Benitez-Thompson, NV-02·Mitchell Berman, WI-01·Jasmine Clark, GA-13·Zach Dembo, KY-06·Leticia Gutierrez, TX-09·Jessica Killin, CO-05·Kristina Knickerbocker, OH-10·Nancy Lacore, SC-01·Eileen Laubacher, CO-04·Will Lawrence, MI-07·Don Leonard, OH-15·Katy Padilla Stout, TX-23·Brian Poindexter, OH-07·Raymond Smith Jr., NC-03The results follow months of independent organizing and on-the-ground efforts, including Science Victory Fund-backed ads and billboards, and phone banks that reached more than 46,600 voters.“Many of the newly elected candidates flipped seats that the pundits felt were impossible. The Science Victory Fund's goal this cycle was to independently support candidates in so-called 'tough' districts. With many of the races being decided by margins of 1% of less, we are especially proud of those races where Science Victory Fund was one of the only groups to devote independent expenditure resources & to deploy volunteers,” said Vincent Vertuccio, spokesperson for Stand Up for Science and the Political Director of Science Victory Fund.The Science Victory Fund, an independent expenditure-only political action committee (“Super PAC”) dedicated to advocating for pro-science candidates and policy, launched in September 2026.Delawalla and Vertuccio are available for comment and media appearances.###Paid for by Science Victory Fund, 700 Pennsylvania Ave SE., Ste 200, Washington, DC 20003. Not authorized by any candidate or candidate's committee.Stand Up for Science is a grassroots, Washington, D.C. based, non-profit organization mobilizing the fight for science and democracy. Stand Up for Science was formed in February 2025 in response to actions affecting federal science agencies and funding of the American scientific ecosystem. On March 7th, Stand Up for Science mobilized over 50,000 people at 170+ events across the world on its first National Day of Action. Federal scientists across multiple agencies (NIH, EPA, NASA, FEMA) have chosen Stand Up for Science as the platform to publish their open letters of concern. Stand Up for Science is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization [EIN: 33-4154429] and donations are not tax-deductible.

Vincent Vertuccio

Stand Up for Science

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Stand Up for Science-Endorsed Candidates Win 15 of 20 Congressional Races in Midterm Elections News Provided By Stand Up for Science November 13, 2026, 17:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Politics, Science, U.S. Politics



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