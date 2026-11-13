Airport Security Scanning System Devices Market Expected To Reach $11.31 Bn By 2030 Driven By Robust Industry Expansion

Airport Security Scanning System Devices Market

The Business Research Company's Airport Security Scanning System Devices Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The airport security scanning system devices market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by evolving aviation safety needs and increasing passenger volumes. As air travel continues to expand worldwide, the demand for advanced scanning technologies is rising to ensure efficient and secure airport operations. Let's explore the current market size, growth drivers, regional outlook, and key trends shaping this essential industry.

Steady Market Growth and Size of the Airport Security Scanning System Devices Market

The market for airport security scanning system devices has shown robust expansion, expected to reach $8.64 billion by 2026, up from $8.04 billion in 2025. This growth corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The increase during this period is largely due to heightened aviation security requirements, rising numbers of passengers and baggage, greater emphasis on detecting prohibited items, expanded airport checkpoint capacities, and stricter regulatory compliance mandates.

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Projected Market Expansion Through 2030

Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its strong trajectory, reaching $11.31 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.0%. Key factors fueling this projected growth include the rising need for faster security screening processes, the adoption of next-generation baggage inspection technologies, demand for non-intrusive passenger screening systems, increased utilization of flexible and portable screening equipment, and ongoing airport security modernization initiatives. Important trends during this period will include wider deployment of computed tomography (CT) baggage scanners, greater use of multi-view x-ray technologies, advanced explosive trace detection devices, portable security scanning instruments, and high-throughput passenger screening solutions.

Understanding Airport Security Scanning System Devices

Airport security scanning system devices encompass specialized technologies designed to inspect passengers, baggage, cargo, and other items entering or moving through airport facilities. These systems play a vital role in enhancing aviation security by accurately detecting potential threats or prohibited materials, ensuring compliance with regulations, and facilitating the smooth and safe flow of people and goods through security checkpoints.

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Rising Air Passenger Traffic as a Key Market Driver

One of the primary factors propelling market demand is the continual increase in air passenger traffic worldwide. This term refers to the total number of travelers carried by commercial airlines on both domestic and international routes. Growth in disposable incomes has encouraged more people to fly for business and leisure, resulting in higher passenger volumes. Airports are thus seeking advanced scanning solutions capable of handling larger passenger and baggage loads quickly and securely. For example, Statistics Canada reported that in June 2026, passenger-kilometers rose by 1.5% year over year, reaching 21.7 billion. Such trends underline the urgent need for efficient security equipment and are major contributors to market expansion.

North America's Dominance and Asia-Pacific's Rapid Growth Prospects

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global airport security scanning system devices market. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis covers multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on evolving market dynamics.

New strategic additions in our 2026 market reports include market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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Airport Security Scanning System Devices Market Expected to Reach $11.31 Bn by 2030 Driven by Robust Industry Expansion News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 13, 2026, 17:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional



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