Arunachal Govt Plans Programme To Help Youth Pursue Careers As Officers In Armed Forces, Capfs

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Nov 13 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Friday that the state government was preparing a major initiative, in collaboration with the Army, to sponsor eligible youths for coaching and preparatory training for officer-level entry into the Armed Forces and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), with the aim of expanding career opportunities for the state's young people.

Selected candidates would be sent to coaching institutions for training and preparation before appearing in the relevant entrance examinations, the Chief Minister added.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Dera Natung Government College (DNGC)'s 46th Annual College Week Celebrations, CM Khandu said the initiative, which is expected to begin this year, would help more young people from Arunachal Pradesh pursue careers as commissioned officers in the Army, Navy, Air Force and CAPFs.

Highlighting the state government's investment in education, the Chief Minister added that Rs 3,100 crore had been invested in the first phase of Mission Shikshit Arunachal.

The second phase has commenced with an initial allocation of Rs 1,500 crore, which he said would be enhanced following a review of the requirements.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday announced a comprehensive, phased infrastructure development plan for Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) in Itanagar, and said a dedicated officer from the Chief Minister's Office would coordinate with the Public Works Department, Public Health Engineering and Water Supply Department, and the Electrical Department to address the institution's infrastructure requirements.

He noted that DNGC, established in 1979, was among the oldest colleges in Arunachal Pradesh and currently had 5,102 students enrolled.

Referring to the National Education Policy 2020, CM Khandu stressed the need to make higher education multidisciplinary and focused on skill development, research, innovation and holistic learning.

He said education must equip students with knowledge and skills that would remain relevant in their professional and personal lives.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the Arunachal Academic Excellence Scheme, under which the state government provides scholarships to eligible students securing admission to globally recognised universities ranked among the top 150 in the QS World University Rankings.

He said the state government had been working to provide platforms for young people to identify and develop their talents.

Initiatives such as Arunachal Idol, Mr Arunachal, Miss Arunachal and Arunachal Got Talent have helped young artists showcase their abilities beyond the state.

In sports, the Chief Minister noted that Arunachal Pradesh had won more than 1,000 medals at national and international levels over the past decade and had secured representation at the Asian Games for the first time.

Emphasising the link between education, employability and tourism, Chief Minister Khandu said the state government had partnered with the National Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (NIMAS) to train 400 youth from Arunachal Pradesh every year in mountaineering, trekking, paragliding, rafting and scuba diving.

The training, he said, would equip young people to pursue livelihood opportunities in adventure tourism and related sectors.

The Chief Minister also referred to youth-focused initiatives such as Battle of Minds, Spelling Wizard, Science League and Maths Olympiad, aimed at encouraging academic competition and identifying talent at the school level.

He also mentioned the proposed annual Arunachal Yuva Samanvay event as a platform for students from government and private colleges to understand the state's diverse communities and cultural traditions.

Urging students to use technology, artificial intelligence and digital platforms constructively, CM Khandu said access to online learning and research resources had created unprecedented opportunities for the younger generation.