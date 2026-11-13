Balakrishna, Nargis Fakhri Set The Dance Floor Ablaze In 'Dada Dhamaka', The First Single From 'Dada'

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 13 (IANS) The makers of director Gopichand Malineni's highly anticipated action entertainer 'Dada', featuring Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, have now released 'Dada Dhamaka', the pulsating first single from the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film's first song offerd a high-energy musical treat featuring Balakrishna and Bollywood beauty Nargis Fakhri in a vibrant pub backdrop.

Composer S Thaman, who shares a successful musical association with both Balakrishna and director Gopichand Malineni, delivers an energetic dance number packed with infectious beats and catchy rhythms. The composition perfectly captures the celebratory mood, with Nargis Fakhri adding glamour and Balakrishna bringing his trademark energy to the dance floor.

Penned by Ramajogayya Sastry, the lyrics add a playful touch to the song, with Nargis expressing her displeasure over Balakrishna remaining silent and encouraging him to join the celebrations through singing and dancing. Rajini Sri Poornima lends her captivating vocals, while Balakrishna makes the song even more special by singing a portion himself.

The visual presentation is equally impressive, with Sekhar VJ Master choreographing the number in an entertaining and stylish manner. Balakrishna appears in a flamboyant party avatar, sporting sunglasses and a cigar, while Nargis Fakhri dazzles with her glamorous screen presence. Their energetic dance moves and lively chemistry emerge as the major attractions.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the team is on the verge of completing its shoot.

It may be recalled that Balakrishna, who had suffered an injury and as a result, had to take a break to undergo a surgery, had returned to the sets to join the team for a crucial and lengthy schedule.

Produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under the Vriddhi Cinemas banner, the film has already caught the attention of fans and film buffs.

'Dada' marks the reunion of Balakrishna and Gopichand Malineni after their successful outing Veera Simha Reddy. Gopichand Malineni is mounting this movie as a stylish commercial action spectacle, with Balakrishna presented in a high-impact mass avatar. The film will also feature actors Manoj Manchu and Kajal Aggarwal in important roles.

The film boasts a strong technical team. Cinematography for the film is by Arvind S Kashyap while music is being scored by S Thaman. AS Prakash is handling production design and Navin Nooli has taken responsibility for editing. Sai Madhav Burra has penned the dialogues of the film, which is scheduled to arrive in theatres on December 24, making it a major Christmas attraction and a festive treat for audiences.