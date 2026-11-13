President, Vice-President To Visit Odisha This Month CS Reviews Preparations

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 13 (IANS) Odisha Chief Secretary Anu Garg on Friday reviewed preparedness in view of the upcoming state visit of President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan in a high-level meeting here.

It is worth noting that Vice-President Radhakrishnan will visit Odisha on November 16, while President Murmu is scheduled to visit the state on November 24 and 25.

Chief Secretary Garg, who chaired the state-level preparatory meeting held at the conference hall of Lok Seva Bhawan, stressed the need to ensure all arrangements for the smooth, orderly and well-coordinated conduct of the visits.

As per the schedule, the Vice-President will arrive at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar in a special Indian Air Force aircraft on November 16.

During his visit, C.P. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate a training programme for members of the 17th Odisha Assembly at the Mayfair Sanctuary Convention Hall in Bhubaneswar.

The programme will last around an hour.

He will then proceed to Kataka at noon to inaugurate the iconic tower (academic building) of Sri Sri University before returning to New Delhi in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, President Murmu will leave New Delhi in a special Indian Air Force aircraft on November 24 and arrive at Bhubaneswar airport around noon. She will proceed to Lok Bhawan and later in the evening attend the 'Baliyatra Utsav-2026' in Kataka as the chief guest.

After the programme, she will return to Bhubaneswar for an overnight stay. The next day morning, the President will attend the National Homoeopathic Scientific Conference as the chief guest at Abhin Chandra Homoeopathic Medical College and Hospital in Bhubaneswar. She is scheduled to return to New Delhi in the afternoon.

The senior officials reviewed arrangements for the reception and farewell programmes of both dignitaries, security, accommodation, transportation, convoy management, medical and healthcare services, fire safety, road repairs, sanitation, uninterrupted power and water supply, barricading and other related requirements.

Responsibilities have been assigned to various departments and district administrations.

The Collectors of Khordha and Kataka districts, Amrit Ruturaj and Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde, will oversee the overall arrangements.

The twin city Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh will supervise security in Bhubaneswar, while the Kataka Deputy Commissioner of Police Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo will oversee security arrangements in Kataka.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Vinaytosh Mishra will supervise the overall security arrangements across the state.

Garg interacted with the officials and stressed the need for close coordination among all departments and agencies to ensure the successful conduct of the visits.

She directed them to undertake field inspections and complete all assigned work within the stipulated deadlines to ensure foolproof preparations.

The meeting also emphasised coordination among the police and other agencies to put in place comprehensive security arrangements.

Adequate medical facilities, life-saving equipment and emergency medical teams will be deployed at the venues and locations to be visited by the dignitaries.

The State Home Department will set up a dedicated control room to monitor traffic and carcade movement in Bhubaneswar and Kataka.