Sri Lanka Trafficking Suspect Arrested By NIA At Bengaluru Airport

NIA Arrests Absconding Accused in Sri Lanka Human Trafficking Case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested an absconding accused in the Sri Lanka human trafficking case after he was deported from Sri Lanka and repatriated to India. The accused, Pudumadam Imran (A-15), was arrested at Bengaluru International Airport following his detention on the basis of an Interpol Red Notice issued at the request of the NIA. According to the NIA release, Imran had been evading arrest and was absconding in the case. He was detained by authorities in Sri Lanka following the issuance of the Red Notice and subsequently repatriated to India, where he was taken into custody by the investigating agency.

The NIA investigation revealed that the accused had actively participated in the conspiracy to traffic victims from Sri Lanka by promising to facilitate their travel to Canada with valid documents. He allegedly collected money from the victims' family members and relatives on the pretext of arranging their travel. The accused also sent money through hawala channels to co-accused persons in India for the trafficking and confinement of the victims, the agency said. The case originated after local police conducted raids at premises in Mangaluru based on credible information and found Sri Lankan nationals staying without valid documents. A case was subsequently registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act. On July 13, 2021, the NIA re-registered the case as RC-17/2021/NIA/DLI under Sections 120B, 370 and 420 of the IPC, Section 14 of the Foreigners Act and Section 12(1A) of the Passport Act. Earlier, two other absconding accused in the case, Seeni Aabul Khan (A-9) and Imran Khan (A-7), were arrested in 2024 and 2025, respectively. Both are currently facing trial before the Special Court for Trial of NIA Cases in Bengaluru. The latest arrest is part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged human trafficking conspiracy involving Sri Lankan nationals. (ANI)