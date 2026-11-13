YSRCP Demands Free and Fair Gram Panchayat Elections in Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): YSRCP leaders on Friday have demanded that the State Election Commission ensure free and fair Gram Panchayat elections, provide protection to YSRCP candidates, enforce Supreme Court directions on CCTV surveillance and prevent the violence and irregularities witnessed during the recent municipal and local body elections.

According to a press release, a delegation led by former MLA Malladi Vishnu submitted a memorandum to the State Election Commissioner, highlighting attacks, intimidation, police failures and partisan conduct of officials during the previous elections. Speaking to the media, Former MLA Malladi Vishnu cited incidents in Rayachoti, Jammalamadugu, Pulivendula, Proddatur and Palnadu, demanding special security arrangements in sensitive areas. Vishnu urged the SEC to ensure that YSRCP candidates can file nominations without fear and prevent political interference, including by ministers who, he said, had encouraged violence during earlier elections. He also stated that CCTV cameras had failed to function or record proceedings at several polling stations despite Supreme Court directions and demanded functional CCTV surveillance at every polling station and strict instructions to police, revenue officials and district collectors.

Malladi Vishnu strongly opposed the government's new GO linking unanimous election incentives to the uncontested election of both sarpanches and all ward members, with payments proposed in instalments. He questioned whether the policy was intended to hand over entire panchayats to the ruling party, calling it contrary to democratic principles, the press release stated. Meanwhile, YSRCP Grievance Cell State President Ankamreddy Narayana Murthy said repeated complaints to the SEC had failed to stop attacks and intimidation and warned that the new GOs appeared designed to legitimise coercion under the guise of unanimous elections. Murthy demanded immediate enforcement measures in Rayalaseema, Palnadu and other sensitive regions, stressing that the SEC must move beyond meetings and safeguard democratic rights through impartial, transparent elections. Party Booth Committee State President Kondamadugula Sudhakar Reddy and Joint Secretary Narayana Reddy accompanied the delegation, the press release stated. (ANI)