Pennant Group To Participate In The 2026 Stephens Annual Investment Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EAGLE, Idaho, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG), the parent company of the Pennant group of affiliated home health, hospice and senior living companies, announced today that it will participate in the upcoming 2026 Stephens Annual Investment Conference on November 17, 2026.

Lynette Walbom, Chief Financial Officer, and John Gochnour, President and Chief Operating Officer, will participate in a fireside chat on November 17, 2026 at 11:45 a.m. Central Time. A live webcast of the event will be accessible at the following address:



About Pennant :

The Pennant Group, Inc. is a holding company of independent operating subsidiaries that provide healthcare services located throughout Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming. Each of these businesses is operated by a separate, independent operating subsidiary that has its own management, employees and assets. References herein to the consolidated "company" and "its" assets and activities, as well as the use of the terms "we," "us," "its" and similar verbiage, are not meant to imply that The Pennant Group, Inc. has direct operating assets, employees or revenue, or that any of the home health and hospice businesses, senior living communities or the Service Center are operated by the same entity. More information about Pennant is available at .

Contact Information

The Pennant Group, Inc.

(208) 506-6100

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SOURCE: The Pennant Group, Inc.