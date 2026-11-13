CADL INVESTIGATION: Candel Therapeutics Investigated For Securities Fraud By Block & Leviton: Investors Should Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Candel Therapeutics (Nasdaq: CADL) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money in their Candel Therapeutics investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit .

What is this all about?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether Candel Therapeutics may have misled investors about the readiness of its application for FDA approval of aglatimagene, its lead prostate cancer drug. In the months before the news, the company reportedly said that manufacturing process validation was "progressing well" and that the inputs for its Biologics License Application remained "on track" for submission in the fourth quarter of 2026, while it was also selling stock to the public. On November 12, 2026, alongside its third-quarter results, Candel disclosed that it now plans to submit the application in mid-2027, citing "timelines associated with assay refinement" and ongoing discussions with the FDA. That same evening, the company entered into a new $50 million stock sale agreement, and its shares fell as much as about 39% in after-hours trading. The investigation focuses on what the company knew about the assay issue, and when, compared with what it was telling investors.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Candel Therapeutics common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What is Block & Leviton doing?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether the Company committed securities law violations and may file an action to attempt to recover losses on behalf of investors who have lost money.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at ..., or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Candel Therapeutics, you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at ... or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, , call (888) 256-2510 or email ... with any questions.

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CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: ...