Forge's LDI And Live Design Announce The 2026 Excellence In Live Design Award Winners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exceptional projects recognized for creative excellence, technical innovation, and their impact on the global live entertainment industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forge's LDI and Live Desig today announce the winners of the 2026 Excellence in Live Design Awards, recognizing exceptional creativity, technical achievement, and innovation across the global live entertainment and events industry.

Returning in 2026 with an expanded international focus, the Awards celebrate the visionary designers, creative teams, producers, technologists, and production professionals behind some of the world's most extraordinary live experiences.

Selected through public voting by the LDI and Live Design communities, this year's winners represent outstanding achievements across concert touring, theatre, broadcast, corporate events, immersive environments, and venue design.

From ambitious productions and groundbreaking visual environments to innovative uses of technology, the winning projects reflect the creativity, collaboration, and technical expertise driving the industry forward.

"The Excellence in Live Design Awards celebrate the extraordinary talent, imagination, and technical expertise that bring live experiences to life," said Marian Sandberg, VP and Brand Leader, LDI. "The caliber of work represented by this year's winners speaks to the innovation and creativity across our industry. We're proud to recognize these remarkable projects and the teams behind them, and to share their achievements with our global community.”

Celebrating the 2026 Winners

The 2026 Excellence in Live Design Award winners:



Architainment/Immersive Experience:

Empire at Sea

Created, Directed, and Produced by Peter Flaherty



Concert – Arena/Theater (Under 20,000 Capacity):

2026 Shan Yi Chun“Lil” Sis 2.0 Concert Tour





Artist:Yi-chun Shan 單依純



Lighting Designer:Hsiang-Lin Wu 伍翔麟



Lighting Design Company: ANH Design Company 禾火設計



Production Company:Production Team Unit Company Limited



Show Director / Creative Director:rabbit@ptu



Stage Designer:Hao Design 如何設計 - Hao-Hsin Cheng 鄭皓心



Video Designer:Szu Chieh @ ReCore Multimedia Arts Limited Company



Video Designer( Interlude 、《有趣》、《好想谈恋爱》、《我表示理解》、《纯寐寐》、《Tender》、《一个人跳舞》、《空耳》、《还你茉莉》): wowlab 有點東西視覺實驗室



Lighting Programmer:ANH Design Company 禾火設計



Lighting Crew Chief:Lin-hai Cheng 程林海、Jin Cheng 程金、Feng Li 李锋、Zhi-hui Huang 黄志辉



Lighting Vendor:Defeng Performing Arts Engineering (Guangzhou) Co., Ltd. 德峰演艺工程(广州)有限公司、EK Lights EK灯光

Technical Director:126 TECH SOLUTIONS |NELSON YEOH



Concert – Stadium Tour (20,000+ Capacity):

2026 "AUT NIHILO" Sun Yanzi in Concert





Lighting Designer:Hsiang-Lin Wu 伍翔麟



Creative / Show Director:Tsung-Chun Yang 楊宗錞 、Crystal Chuang 莊惟惞



Stage Designer:Meng-Ying Huang 黃孟瑩、Yi-Jou Lin 林沂柔



Lighting Programmer:ANH Design Company 禾火設計



Lighting Director / Operator:Hsiang-Lin Wu 伍翔麟



Lighting Crew Chief:ANH Design Company 禾火設計



Video / Visual Team Chief:KamTsia Studio 甘蔗影像工作室



Production / Technical Vendor:B'in Live Co., Ltd. 必應創造 Lighting Vendor:B'in Live Co., Ltd. 必應創造



Corporate Event:

All In Podcast Summit: Production 360



Robert Velazquez, Modern Illumination Productions.



Robert Velazquez: Production designer, equipment provider and project manager



Rick Boot: Assistant Project Manager & Audio designer



Dave Luff: Show Master Electrician



Joseph Barboa: Lead Rigger



Tyler Jenkins: MA3 Console Operator



Same Tebush: Video Lead



Daun Jeon: Video Lead



KT Agul: A1



Max Esparza: Audio systems tech James Scott: Master Electrician (Vendor Power)



Live for Broadcast:

Crossroads Church Oakley: The Wonderwall



Brian Tome, Senior and Founding Pastor



Craig Dockery, Creative Director



Patrick Buescher, Assistant Director, Experience Team Operations



Ben Nicholson, Technical Consultant to the Project Nathan Paul Taylor: Production and Lighting Designer



Theatre Production:

Les Années 60





Theater manager: Rémy Caccia and Christelle Chollet



Director: Lucy Harrison and Rémy Caccia



Lighting designer: Boris Jacob



Video designer: Rémy Caccia



Sound designer: Nicolas Lemperier



Costume designer: Claire Djemah



Set designer: Marc Morange



Choreographer: Olivier Bénard



Vocal coach: Magali Bonfils



Sound engineer: Thomas Plé, Téo Caccia, Barnabé Letellier



Lighting operator: Boris Jacob, Estelle Jalinie

Stage technician: Pauline Bernard, Samuel Roulleau, Barnabé Letellier



Venue – Experiential:

Spellbound by Magic Castle For hiddenlemons:









Alex M. Calle - Creative Director





Sarah Dawn Lowry - Production Manager





Dakota Tracht / Jacob Lindegren - Art Director





Jared LeClaire - Media Producer





Stefani Palmer - Graphics





Kristie Rose Nonberg - Fabricator





Fernando Vasquez - Sound Designer





James Geyer - Fabricator

Caitlin Doukas / Jordan Fell / Jessica Moreno Caycho - Costumers

ARCHITECTURAL LIGHTING:









Michael Lagrotteria - Principal Designer





Heather Konish - Designer

Emily Hughes - Programmer

MAGICIANS & TALENT:









Neil Patrick Harris





Charlie Fry





Chef Anton





Lindsay Benner

Liberty Larsen

SHOW GIRLS:









Nadia Lotte





Brynn Route





Danni Doll

Vixen DeVille THE MAGIC MAKERS:









AKJOHNSTON Group





Ballards Artwork Framing





CECOCECO / ArtMorph





Characters Unlimited





Control AV





Craig Knudsen, Yamaha Corporation of America





Egan Productions





Fidelity Arts





Forward Thinking Designs





G-Man Design





J Elliott & Co





John Beesley, Bee Software Machineshop

Honoring the People Behind the Productions Behind every extraordinary live experience are the creative visionaries, designers, technicians, and production professionals who bring ambitious ideas to life. The Excellence in Live Design Awards celebrate the talent, innovation, collaboration, and technical expertise that make these remarkable productions possible, recognizing not just what audiences experience, but the people and ingenuity behind it all. Selected by public vote, this year's winners represent the industry's recognition of exceptional work and the projects that have made a lasting impact on the global live design community. Celebrating Excellence at LDI 2026 The 2026 winners will be recognized at LDI 2026, taking place December 2–8 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Bringing together entertainment designers, technicians, producers, manufacturers, and technology leaders from around the world, LDI provides a fitting setting to celebrate the accomplishments of the industry's creative and technical community. Each winning project will also be featured in a dedicated Project In Focus editorial spotlight on Live Design, with additional exposure through LDI and Live Design newsletters, websites, and social media channels. To register to attend LDI 2026, click here. For more information about the winners and the Excellence in Live Design Awards, click here. About LDI For nearly four decades, LDI® (Live Design International) has connected the live entertainment, design, and technology community with the latest innovations, education, and inspiration driving the industry forward. LDI brings together designers, programmers, engineers, production professionals, manufacturers, and technology leaders from around the world to discover new solutions, exchange ideas, and shape the future of live experiences. LDI 2026 takes place December 2–8, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with the Expo Hall open December 6–8. About Live Design Live Design is a leading resource for entertainment design and technology professionals, covering the people, projects, products, and ideas shaping live entertainment and experiences worldwide. Through news, in-depth features, industry insights, and education, Live Design connects the creative and technical professionals behind the world's most innovative productions and experiences. About Forge Forge is a leading global B2B events and media company, connecting buyers and sellers across high-value industries through live events, trusted media brands, digital products and year-round communities. Powered by first-party data, technology and deep market expertise, Forge helps businesses discover opportunities, build the right relationships and stay engaged well beyond the event itself. It is a company guided by a single purpose, Moving Markets. For more information, visit forgelive.com. Media Contact:

Charlene Soucy

Senior Director, Marketing

LDI

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