VENICE BEACH-BORN VIBES CANDY TEAMS UP WITH GLOBAL SUPERSTAR SIA TO“SWEETEN THE WORLD. PROTECT WHAT's WILD.”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Better-For-You Candy Brand Launches a New Campaign Celebrating Music, Culture and Conservation, Supporting Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund's Mission to Protect Native Wildlife and Coastlines

Los Angeles, CA, Nov. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Born from the unique energy of Venice Beach, California, Vibes Candy

Rooted in the sun-soaked spirit of Southern California, Vibes Candy was founded by Luke Colson and Jonathan Segal with a vision to create something that goes beyond the candy aisle. Inspired by the intersection of surf, skate, music, art and outdoor adventure, the brand is bringing a fresh perspective to candy, one that celebrates individuality, creativity and connection while encouraging consumers to embrace its defining philosophy:“Own Your Vibe!” With commitment to innovation, bold, dimensional flavors and thoughtfully selected ingredients, Vibes is creating candy for a generation that wants the products they love to reflect the way they live.

Kicking off the campaign on World Kindness Day, November 13, Vibes is partnering with internationally acclaimed singer-songwriter Sia, whose creative individuality and history of animal welfare advocacy align with the brand's commitment to self-expression and making a positive impact. Known for her boundary-pushing artistry and distinctive approach to music and visual storytelling, Sia brings a cultural voice to the campaign while helping introduce Vibes' larger mission to a global audience. The partnership will launch with a social media collaboration celebrating the brand's debut and its commitment to protecting wildlife and the natural world.

“I've always had a huge soft spot for animals, and I believe they deserve all the love and protection we can give them,” said Sia.“I'm so happy to celebrate World Kindness Day with Vibes Candy and support their ongoing commitment to Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund and the incredible work they do protecting sea turtles and our oceans. I love that something as simple and fun as candy can help make a difference. A little kindness can go a long way, and I hope we can inspire more people to show some love for the wild ones. And the fact that it's low in sugar makes it even sweeter! It's still candy, after all, just a little better for you.”

“Vibes was born out of everything we love about Venice Beach, from the music and art to the ocean, outdoor culture and the people who make it such a special place,” said Jonathan Segal, Co-Founder of Vibes Candy.“We didn't set out to create just another candy brand. We wanted to build something that represents a feeling, a community and a way of life. Partnering with Sia and supporting Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund brings that vision to life, connecting creativity, culture and conservation reflecting who we are.”

At the heart of SWEETEN THE WORLD. PROTECT WHAT'S WILD. is Vibes' commitment to preserving the natural environments that inspire its identity. As part of its launch, the brand is spotlighting its support of Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting native wildlife, marine ecosystems and Hawaiʻi's coastlines. With coastal erosion, marine debris and changing environmental conditions threatening shorelines around the world, the partnership connects Vibes' California coastal roots with conservation efforts in Hawaiʻi, reinforcing the importance of protecting the beaches, oceans and wildlife that are central to outdoor communities.

The environmental impact is significant. According to Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund's latest published impact report, its conservation efforts have included the removal of 54,710 pounds of marine debris on Hawaiʻi Island and 154,150 pounds on Kauaʻi in collaboration with Surfrider Foundation Kauaʻi, alongside more than 10,000 logged volunteer hours. Through its support of HWF, Vibes hopes to bring greater visibility to the organization's ongoing work while inspiring its own community to take an active role in protecting the natural world.

“Protecting wildlife begins with caring about the world we share,” said Hannah Bernard, Founder and Executive Director of Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund.“Every sea turtle, every stretch of coastline and every ocean ecosystem deserves our care and protection. Having the support of Sia and Vibes Candy gives us an incredible opportunity to inspire a new generation through music, creativity and a shared love of the natural world. Launching on World Kindness Day reminds us that even small acts of kindness can make a lasting difference. Together, we can inspire more people to protect what's wild.”

The campaign also embraces the spirit of World Kindness Day on November 13, a global celebration of compassion, generosity and the positive impact of everyday actions. For Vibes, kindness extends beyond how people treat one another to how they care for animals, wildlife and the natural world. Through SWEETEN THE WORLD. PROTECT WHAT'S WILD., the brand hopes to inspire its community to turn good energy into meaningful action, whether through small acts of kindness, supporting wildlife conservation or helping protect the beaches and oceans that connect us all. The occasion reinforces a simple belief at the heart of Vibes: a little sweetness can go a long way.

Additionally, the campaign builds on the growing conversation surrounding coastal preservation and climate resilience, following International Day of Climate Action on October 24. From Hawaiʻi's vulnerable shorelines to the beaches of Southern California, the impact of marine debris, coastal erosion and changing ocean conditions underscores the importance of protecting these environments for future generations. For Vibes, conservation isn't a one-time campaign message, but an ongoing commitment that will remain central to the brand's identity as it grows.

While its mission extends well beyond candy, Vibes is equally focused on delivering a product that tastes as good as it makes consumers feel. Its plant-based, vegan, gluten-free, less-sugar candy combines thoughtfully selected ingredients with bold and dimensional flavors. Designed to fit into everyday adventures, whether at the beach, skatepark, hiking trail, dance floor or desk, Vibes offers a new take on indulgence that doesn't compromise on flavor or fun.

The launch of SWEETEN THE WORLD. PROTECT WHAT'S WILD. marks the beginning of a larger vision for Vibes Candy, with plans to continue building connections across music, fashion, art, wellness and outdoor culture while expanding its commitment to wildlife protection and environmental causes. Through creative collaborations, cultural experiences and community-driven initiatives, the brand hopes to establish itself as a recognizable part of the lifestyle it celebrates.

For more information about Vibes Candy, visit VibesCandy.com.

ABOUT VIBES CANDY

Born in Venice Beach, California, Vibes Candy is a better-for-you candy and lifestyle brand inspired by the intersection of surf, skate, music, art, wellness and culture. Founded on the belief that candy should taste amazing first and feeling good about what's inside makes it even better, Vibes combines innovation with bold, dimensional flavors made with plant-based, vegan, gluten-free, less-sugar ingredients. More than candy, Vibes is building a cultural community rooted in creativity, individuality, outdoor adventure and connection. Through its support of Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund, the brand is committed to protecting the wildlife and natural environments that inspire its world. Sweeten the World. Protect What's Wild. Learn more at VibesCandy.com.

ABOUT HAWAI'I WILDLIFE FUND

Hawaiʻi Wildlife Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of Hawaiʻi's native wildlife and marine environments through research, education, habitat restoration and community-based conservation initiatives. The organization works to protect threatened and endangered species, including sea turtles, while addressing marine debris and other environmental threats to Hawaiʻi's coastal ecosystems. For more information, visit WildlifeFund.org.

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