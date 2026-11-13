Advantage Announces New Authors With Fresh Insights On Innovation, Leadership, And Challenging Life Experiences

Advantage | The Authority Company helps CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries build Authority through publishing, media and personal brand services.

Advantage | The Authority Company announced new 2027 book releases by notable experts on leadership, innovation, technology, and personal development.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Books published by Advantage | The Authority Company cover a wide range of topics by authors who are accomplished in their field and inspired to help readers in their personal and professional lives. The newest group of authors Advantage is announcing for 2027 releases provide their expertise and unique experiences in leadership, innovation, technology, entrepreneurship, and personal and professional development.There are insights on work culture, corporate and governmental issues, and high-stakes decision-making, offering lessons and solutions readers can apply.Advantage | The Authority Company is the home of five publishing imprints: Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, and Rethink Press. Advantage's thousands of authors and thought leaders who share their expertise and experience are proof of the company's core belief: Writing a book is the most powerful tool for professionals to build authority in their field.The following authors who are part of the Advantage family will have books published in the coming months.- Dr. Andrew Benedek: An engineer and entrepreneur, Benedek was the founder and CEO of Anaergia, a global renewable fuel company. Previously, he founded ZENON Environmental, which invented membrane technologies used worldwide for purifying municipal water and recycling wastewater. His upcoming book is devoted to recognizing and resisting the tendency of individuals, corporations and governments to accumulate power and resources at the expense of others. Benedek draws on his experiences of fascism, communism and deteriorating democracies and the greed he encountered in governments and in the environmental sector. He addresses what ordinary people can do to recognize and resist unchecked greed in their daily lives, workplaces and civic communities.Imprint: Advantage Books- Julie Bentz: One of the nation's leading experts on nuclear physics and nuclear policy, Bentz served the White House and Department of Defense among her numerous high-level positions. She is one of the few people who has worked across every major nuclear domain. In her upcoming book,“The Nuclear Table: Five Conversations, One Complex World - and the Choices That Will Shape America's Nuclear Future,” she gives readers what no single domain expert can: a map of the whole system. The book traces the history of why decisions made with good intentions kept producing problems nobody anticipated. The communities that will shape the nuclear future are not all in Washington, and this book is for them.Imprint: Advantage Books- Herman Bulls: Raised along with six siblings by a hard-working single mother, Bulls, a West Point graduate, learned early the values of perseverance, discipline, and personal connection that would shape his life. He completed the Army's grueling Ranger School, served in Korea, taught at West Point, earned an MBA from Harvard Business School, and built a distinguished career spanning real estate, entrepreneurship, corporate leadership, and governance. He has extensive board leadership experience and was recognized as NACD Public Company Director of the Year. His 2027 book tells how a Black man from the segregated South built a life of extraordinary breadth and impact. Organized around six characteristics for success, the book brings those lessons to life through his stories. At its heart is Bulls' belief in the power of genuine human connection.Imprint: Forbes Books- Mohan Giridharadas: He is the founder and CEO of LeanTaaS, a healthcare technology company whose iQueue products are used by nearly 200 health systems nationwide to improve operational performance. He was previously a senior partner at McKinsey & Company. In his second book,“Reinventing Healthcare Operations: Applied Intelligence that Matches Clinical Brilliance,” Giridharadas names the inefficiencies hiding in plain sight. He makes the case that healthcare's next great transformation will come from a mosaic of specialized innovations working together and layered on top of clinical excellence. Giridharadas draws on 15 years of LeanTaaS's work across more than 1,200 hospitals and on analogies from airport operations, freeway gridlock, and the way the human body works.Imprint: Forbes Books- David Ormesher: He is an entrepreneur, CEO, and recognized leader in pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization, helping brands navigate their highest-stakes moments to bring breakthrough therapies to patients with rare and hard-to-treat diseases. Over three decades of building and leading businesses, Ormesher has challenged one of leadership's most persistent assumptions: that achieving exceptional performance requires sacrificing people or culture. His forthcoming book,“The Last 10%: The Leadership Decisions Behind Breakthrough Performance,” explores the difficult choices, uncomfortable truths, and defining moments that separate good leaders from great ones. Drawing on lessons from entrepreneurship, business transformation, and decades of leading high-performing teams, Ormesher argues that the most consequential leadership breakthroughs happen when we stop accepting false choices and find the courage to confront the last 10%.Imprint: Forbes Books- Charles“Chuck” Ramsey: He was the police commissioner of Philadelphia, the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., and co-chaired President Barack Obama's task force on 21st-century policing. Ramsey is internationally recognized for advancing community policing, organizational reform, and leadership development. In“A Call to Service: Life and Leadership Lessons from Fifty Years in Law Enforcement,” Ramsey offers lessons he learned, explaining how he learned them, why they're important, and how they can benefit the reader. Written for anyone in a leadership role,“A Call to Service” is filled with personal stories - some gut-wrenching, others heart-warming - and practical skills readers can use whether they're managing a large company or a family.Imprint: Advantage BooksAdvantage | The Authority Company is proud to partner with these authors on their journey as they share their valuable insights and vision. To learn more about our publishing imprints, book promotions, media services, personal brand strategy and processes, please visit theauthoritycompany.About Advantage | The Authority CompanyAdvantage | The Authority Company provides CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and visionaries with an array of services that assist them in building their Authority in their areas of expertise, enabling them to gain exceptional visibility, credibility, and recognition. Those services include book publishing under five imprints - Forbes Books, Entrepreneur Books, SXSW Books, Advantage Books, and Rethink Press - in addition to public relations, podcasting, personal brand websites, content creation, brand strategy, and more. Since the company's founding in 2005, Advantage has helped thousands of clients enhance their Authority and their personal brands through its publishing and brand-building services. Advantage Media operates offices in both Charleston, S.C., and London.

Allison Vittardi

Advantage | The Authority Company

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Advantage Announces New Authors With Fresh Insights On Innovation, Leadership, and Challenging Life Experiences News Provided By Advantage Media November 13, 2026, 17:14 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology



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