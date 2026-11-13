Aluminum Castings For Aircraft And Aerospace Market To Reach $1.96 Billion By 2030, Driven By Strong Industry Growth

Aluminum Castings For Aircraft And Aerospace Market

The Business Research Company's Aluminum Castings For Aircraft And Aerospace Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- "The aluminum castings market for aircraft and aerospace has experienced notable growth recently, driven by evolving demands in the aviation sector. As aircraft manufacturers push for more efficient and lightweight components, the market is set to continue expanding, reflecting broader trends in aerospace innovation and production.

Aluminum Castings for Aircraft and Aerospace Market Size and Growth Outlook

The market for aluminum castings used in aircraft and aerospace applications is projected to increase from $1.48 billion in 2025 to $1.57 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. This upward trend in recent years is largely due to rising aircraft production, the growing preference for lightweight aerospace parts, wider adoption of aluminum alloys in airframes, growth in commercial aviation fleets, and a heightened demand for corrosion-resistant components.

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Looking further ahead, this market is expected to reach $1.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7%. The forecast period's expansion is fueled by the need for fuel-efficient aircraft, increasing manufacture of next-generation planes, advancements in aluminum alloy technology, growth in aerospace defense initiatives, and a rising requirement for intricate, precision-cast components. Key trends anticipated include the development of advanced aluminum alloys, designs emphasizing lightweight castings, enhanced high-precision casting techniques, improved quality control, defect detection, and the production of complex aluminum parts.

Understanding Aluminum Castings in Aircraft and Aerospace Applications

Aluminum castings for aircraft and aerospace consist of precision-engineered metal parts formed by casting aluminum alloys into detailed and complex shapes. These components are essential in aerospace systems due to their lightweight nature, high strength, corrosion resistance, and dimensional accuracy. Specialized casting processes ensure these parts meet strict aerospace quality standards, providing dependable performance and structural integrity in demanding environments.

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Key Factors Propelling Growth in the Aluminum Castings Market

A major driver of growth in the aluminum castings market is the increasing rate of aircraft production. The manufacturing and assembly of aircraft generate strong demand for high-precision investment cast components used in critical systems such as engines, airframes, and landing gear. This surge in production stems from higher commercial aircraft orders fueled by expanding global air passenger traffic, leading manufacturers to boost production capacity and accelerate delivery timelines.

For example, in February 2026, the ADS Group, a UK-based industry association, reported that aircraft orders hit 2,175 in 2025, marking a 50% year-over-year increase, while deliveries reached 1,411 aircraft, up 25% compared to 2024. Such growth in aircraft production directly supports the rising demand for lightweight, high-strength aluminum castings essential for multiple aircraft components.

Regional Market Leadership in Aluminum Castings for Aircraft and Aerospace

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the aluminum castings market for aircraft and aerospace. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region over the forecast period. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, highlighting diverse growth dynamics worldwide.

Our latest 2026 market reports provide expanded strategic and visual intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, together with updated graphics and tables.

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Aluminum Castings For Aircraft And Aerospace Market to Reach $1.96 Billion by 2030, Driven by Strong Industry Growth News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. November 13, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Mining Industry, World & Regional



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