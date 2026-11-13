Ideal Weight Loss And Wellness Of Colorado Wins 16Th Straight Best Weight Loss Center Award

Ideal Weight Loss and Wellness of Colorado celebrates its 16th consecutive Best Weight Loss Center award, as voted by Highlands Ranch Herald readers from 2011 through 2026.

Highlands Ranch Herald readers have recognized the locally owned weight loss and wellness business every year since 2011.

- Megan CasselmanHIGHLANDS RANCH, CO, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Ideal Weight Loss and Wellness of Colorado has once again been voted Best Weight Loss Center by readers of the Highlands Ranch Herald, earning the distinction for the 16th consecutive year in 2026.The recognition is part of the newspaper's annual Best of the Best reader poll, in which members of the Highlands Ranch community vote for their favorite local businesses across a variety of categories.For Ideal Weight Loss and Wellness of Colorado, the 2026 award continues an uninterrupted streak that began in 2011. Sixteen consecutive years of recognition reflect the business's longstanding presence in Highlands Ranch and the continued support of the local community."Being recognized by our own community for 16 years in a row means so much to us," said Megan Casselman, health and wellness coach at Ideal Weight Loss and Wellness of Colorado. "We're incredibly grateful to the people who continue to support us. We've built relationships with so many wonderful clients over the years, and it's rewarding to know that our community continues to recognize what we do."The Highlands Ranch weight loss center offers several approaches to weight management, body sculpting, and wellness, recognizing that individuals have different goals and preferences.The center's current services include Red Light Body Sculpting, the Ideal Protein weight loss protocol, True Weight Solutions, and personalized one-on-one health and wellness coaching.The business emphasizes individualized guidance, nutritional education, lifestyle changes, and ongoing support. Its programs are designed to provide clients with options that fit their personal goals rather than relying on a single approach to weight management.Health and wellness coaching is led by Megan Casselman, who is board certified in holistic nutrition.As Ideal Weight Loss and Wellness of Colorado celebrates its 2026 Best of the Best recognition, the team remains focused on providing individualized services and supporting the health and wellness goals of clients throughout Highlands Ranch and surrounding Denver-area communities.

Megan Casselman

Ideal Weight Loss and Wellness of Colorado

+1 303-683-5155

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Ideal Weight Loss and Wellness of Colorado Wins 16th Straight Best Weight Loss Center Award News Provided By Ideal Weight Loss and Wellness of Colroado November 13, 2026, 17:16 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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