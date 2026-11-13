Direct Relocation Services Publishes Guide To Military PPM Moves From Florida And Georgia

Direct Relocation Services - Licensed Direct Interstate Carrier USDOT #3000931 - Fort Lauderdale, Florida - BBB A-Rated & Accredited | ATA MSC Member

Fort Lauderdale carrier explains how service members can use a licensed interstate mover for a Personally Procured Move and keep the reimbursement difference

- Justin Perez, Co-Founders, Direct Relocation ServicesFT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Direct Relocation Services - Florida and Georgia's licensed direct interstate carrier operating under USDOT #3000931 - has published a guide for service members and families using a Personally Procured Move, or PPM, to relocate from bases in Florida and Georgia. The guide explains how a PPM works, what documentation the government requires for reimbursement, and what to look for in a mover when the service member, not the Transportation Office, is the one hiring.Under a PPM, formerly known as a DITY move, a service member with PCS orders arranges the move independently and is reimbursed by the government at a percentage of what it would have cost to ship the household goods through the military system. If the move costs less than the reimbursement, the service member keeps the difference. Many families use a PPM to hire a professional carrier on their own schedule rather than waiting on a government-assigned mover during peak season.“A PPM puts the service member in charge of their own move, which is good, but it also means they're the one vetting the mover,” said Justin Perez, Co-Founder of Direct Relocation Services.“The paperwork the government needs is specific. The mover has to know how to produce it, and the family has to know to ask.”What the government requiresReimbursement for a PPM depends on documentation. The guide walks through the items a carrier must provide: certified empty and full weight tickets, an itemized invoice showing the services performed, and a Bill of Lading that identifies the carrier and its federal authority. Missing or incorrect weight tickets are the most common reason a PPM claim is delayed or reduced.“We've seen families lose part of their reimbursement because the mover didn't produce a certified weight ticket, or produced one from the wrong scale,” Perez said.“That's a few hundred dollars of paperwork turning into a few thousand dollars of lost reimbursement. A carrier that does military moves regularly builds it into the job.”Florida and Georgia basesDirect Relocation Services handles PPM relocations originating near installations throughout both states, including NAS Jacksonville, NAS Pensacola, MacDill AFB, Eglin AFB, Patrick SFB, and Naval Station Mayport in Florida, and Fort Stewart, Fort Moore, Robins AFB, Fort Eisenhower, and Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay in Georgia. Deliveries are made to all 48 contiguous states, with a delivery window provided at booking.What to ask before hiring a PPM moverThe guide recommends three questions for any carrier a service member is considering. First, whether the company is a carrier or a broker, verified at dot, since a broker may assign the move to a company the family has never spoken with. Second, whether the company provides certified weight tickets and an itemized invoice as part of the standard job. Third, what the delivery window is in business days for the destination, since report dates don't move.“Military families are the most organized customers we have, because they've done this before and they know what goes wrong,” Perez said.“What they need from us is a straight answer on the window, the paperwork done right the first time, and a crew that shows up when the orders say to.”The complete guide is published at directrelocationservices/military-pcs-moves-florida-georgia/.About Direct Relocation ServicesDirect Relocation Services is a licensed direct interstate CARRIER - not a broker - operating under USDOT #3000931 with Broker Authority: NONE. Founded in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in 2015 by Justin Perez and Diego Asorey, the company handles long distance relocations originating in Florida and Georgia to all 48 contiguous states. Direct Relocation Services is BBB A-Rated and Accredited with 2,000+ verified reviews across nine independent platforms and a member of the American Trucking Associations Moving and Storage Conference. Proud partner of Move For Hunger. Verify at dot - USDOT #3000931.Media ContactJustin Perez - Co-FounderDirect Relocation Services... | 855.378.3110directrelocationservices4901 NW 17th Way Suite 605, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

Justin Perez

Direct Relocation Services

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Direct Relocation Services Publishes Guide to Military PPM Moves From Florida and Georgia News Provided By Direct Relocation services November 13, 2026, 17:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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