AZTEC GROUP APPOINTS MICHAEL PAWLOWSKI AS U.S. HEAD OF FUND OF FUNDS

Michael Pawlowski/Aztec Group

- Metz Vara, Global Head of Fund of Funds & LP Services, Aztec GroupNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aztec Group has appointed Michael Pawlowski as U.S. Head of Fund of Funds, adding specialist leadership to one of private markets' most established and fastest-growing asset classes as the operating demands on managers continue to grow.Michael joins Aztec from Citco, where he most recently served as Vice President, Fund Accounting. He brings nearly two decades of experience supporting alternative investment managers, with deep expertise across fund accounting, fund administration and client service delivery. Michael is an accounting graduate of the University of Delaware.In his new role, Michael will lead Aztec's U.S. Fund of Funds offering, working with clients and colleagues across the business to support growth and strengthen service delivery. He joins the U.S. leadership team and will work closely with Aztec's global Fund of Funds team.The appointment reflects Aztec's continued investment in specialist talent and its commitment to delivering a high-touch, high-tech service model for alternative investment managers navigating increasingly complex operating environments.Metz Vara, Global Head of Fund of Funds and LP Services, Aztec Group, said: "Michael's appointment is an important step in strengthening our U.S. Funds of Funds platform and supporting our long-term growth ambitions in this market. His experience, commercial mindset and deep understanding of Fund of Funds operations will be invaluable as we help clients position their businesses for sustained growth."Michael Pawlowski added: "Aztec has built a strong reputation for exceptional client service, combining specialist expertise with innovative technology and a collaborative culture. As the Fund of Funds market evolves, managers are facing new operational demands, and I'm excited to help shape how Aztec supports them in the U.S.”Scott Kraemer, Head of Markets - U.S., said: "The continued growth of our U.S. business is being driven by our ability to attract exceptional talent and deliver specialist expertise. Michael's leadership and deep industry knowledge will enhance the support we provide to clients while reinforcing our commitment to building deep, local expertise and delivering a highly responsive service model for clients across the U.S."The appointments follow a series of strategic leadership hires as Aztec continues to invest in leadership, expertise and operational excellence, including Global Client Relationship Lead Charina Amunategui, Chief Architect and Data Director Sangjune Park and Ruby Paramanathan as Head of Strategic Client Change.

Ruben Ramirez

Aztec Group

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AZTEC GROUP APPOINTS MICHAEL PAWLOWSKI AS U.S. HEAD OF FUND OF FUNDS News Provided By Aztec Group November 13, 2026, 17:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology



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