Hughes Media Attends Tech SEO Connect 2026 To Advance Expertise

Hughes Media Team Attending Tech SEO Connect 2026

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Hughes Media attended Tech SEO Connect 2026 to learn from Google DeepMind, HubSpot, and Microsoft experts. Explore the agency's continued AI Search development.

- Deedra Hughes, President and Founder of Hughes Media

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Atlanta digital marketing agency joins industry experts from Google DeepMind, HubSpot, Microsoft, and leading SEO organizations to explore advances in technical SEO and AI-powered search.

Hughes Media, an Atlanta-based digital marketing agency, attended Tech SEO Connect 2026 on November 5–6 in Durham, North Carolina, reinforcing its commitment to continued education and staying informed about developments in technical search engine optimization (SEO) and artificial intelligence.

Representing Hughes Media were Deedra Hughes, President and Founder and Angie Sawers, Web Design and Development Director. Their participation brought together leadership, website development, and digital advertising perspectives as the agency continues investing in its team's expertise.

Held at Bay 7 in Durham, the two-day conference brought together technical SEO professionals, software developers, and industry specialists to explore how search technology is evolving and what those changes mean for businesses seeking greater online visibility.

Learning From Industry Leaders in SEO and Artificial Intelligence

Tech SEO Connect 2026 featured speakers representing major technology companies and established SEO organizations.

Among the featured speakers were:

◉ Anfal Siddiqui (Senior Machine Learning Engineer, Gemini at Google DeepMind): who presented on evaluating the reliability of large language models.

◉ Darwin Santos (AI Search Product Growth at HubSpot): who discussed AI and the rise of the agentic web.

◉ Krishna Madhavan (Principal Product Manager at Microsoft AI): who examined the foundations supporting AI agents.

◉ Aleyda Solís (Founder of Orainti): who addressed technical SEO trends and changes in the AI search era.

The conference also covered technical subjects including website crawling, rendering, server logs, AI-driven discovery, and search data analysis.

These discussions provided a broader view of how websites are accessed, understood, and surfaced through traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered search experiences.

Bringing New Industry Knowledge Back to Hughes Media Clients

For Hughes Media, attending industry conferences is part of a broader effort to evaluate emerging technologies and strengthen the agency's approach to client marketing strategies.

"AI search has disrupted digital marketing deliverables, processes, and reporting," said Deedra Hughes, President and Founder of Hughes Media. "Attending conferences like Tech SEO Connect helps us challenge our current thinking and network with industry thought leaders. We identify opportunities to strengthen the work we do for our clients."

The knowledge gained through industry education can inform several areas of the agency's work, including technical SEO audits, website performance, answer engine optimization (AEO), AI search visibility, and digital marketing measurement.

By bringing together perspectives from search strategy, website development, and paid advertising, Hughes Media aims to evaluate emerging practices across multiple channels rather than treating each discipline independently.

Continued Investment in Professional Development

The agency's participation reflects its ongoing emphasis on professional growth and adapting to changes in how consumers discover businesses online.

As AI-powered discovery becomes part of the search landscape, Hughes Media continues to assess how established SEO principles and newer optimization approaches can work together to support client visibility and lead generation.

The team will use its conference experience to inform internal discussions, evaluate relevant techniques, and identify opportunities for future improvements to its services and workflows.

To learn more about Hughes Media's digital marketing services, visit

About Hughes Media

Founded in 2000 by Deedra Hughes, Hughes Media is a full-service digital marketing agency headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The agency provides search engine optimization, answer engine optimization, paid search advertising, website design and development, content marketing, and social media services to businesses locally and nationwide. Hughes Media focuses on helping companies build their online presence, generate qualified leads, and measure marketing performance.

Deedra Hughes

Hughes Media Digital Agency

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Hughes Media Attends Tech SEO Connect 2026 to Advance Expertise News Provided By Hughes Media November 13, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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