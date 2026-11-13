The Cordeiro Group Announces Executive Promotions To Support Company's Strategic Growth

Melaine, Anthony and Merrill Cordeiro

Melanie and Merrill Cordeiro elevated to senior leadership positions within the rapidly growing organization

- Anthony F. Cordeiro, Founder, President and CEO, The Cordeiro GroupFALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anthony F. Cordeiro, Founder, President, and CEO of The Cordeiro Group, today announced the promotions of Melanie Cordeiro to Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer; and Merrill Cordeiro to Executive Vice President. The promotions took effect earlier this year as a result of the two women's expanding roles and responsibilities within the organization.Over the past 40 years, the family owned and operated company grew from a small insurance agency into a portfolio of companies that span real estate development, property management, outdoor advertising, insurance, and philanthropy. As part of the company's long-term strategy, Founder, President, and CEO Anthony F. Cordeiro wanted to ensure the legacy he and his team built in Fall River will endure for generations to come.“We've made major investments in this city over the years and have grown our business exponentially, but what I'm most proud of is the investment I've made in our team of professionals who have helped us get where we are today – a place I never imagined was possible,” noted Anthony Cordeiro.“For more than a decade, both Melanie and Merrill have worked hard to earn their place in this company and because of their contributions, we are well positioned for future success.”While Anthony Cordeiro admits he has no intention of slowing down, he says that collaborating with his daughters and watching their evolution within the company makes him even more excited for what's next for the organization.As Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Melanie is responsible for overseeing marketing, branding, communications and several aspects of the organization's business operations and development strategy. Her efforts have helped the company become more visible in the marketplace and also advanced both commercial and residential development projects. Just last month, she launched a new website and brand identity for The Cordeiro Group to align all of the portfolio companies under one unified brand.In addition to these roles, Melanie also serves as the Executive Director of the Anthony F. Cordeiro Charitable Foundation, which has raised and awarded more than $300,000 in grants to nonprofits to support the health, safety and well-being of individuals and families across Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. She says that her father taught her the importance of giving back at a young age.“My father grew up in Fall River and was one of the neighborhood kids that needed support – a free lunch at school, donated clothes and things other kids took for granted because his family struggled to make ends meet,” said Melanie Cordeiro. Growing up, I watched him take risks and continue to bet on the potential of a city that others couldn't see. I learned from an early age that success isn't determined by how much is in your bank account or what you build, but it's what you do with that success to help others.”Executive Vice President, Merrill has spent her career growing and expanding the Anthony F. Cordeiro Insurance Agency's operations. During her tenure she has significantly grown client relationships, increased sales volume and, under her direction, expanded the agency's reach from Massachusetts and Rhode Island to Connecticut, New Hampshire, and Maine.For Merrill, insurance is so much more than an annual premium.“People don't always think of insurance as exciting, but I love what I do because helping people protect what they've worked their entire lives to build – their homes, businesses and financial security, is truly rewarding,” said Merrill Cordeiro.“I'm my father's daughter because we both agree that relationships come first. When you are genuinely interested in people and help them meet or achieve their goals, more business follows. That's how he built this agency and it's a philosophy I live by.”The company's ongoing investment in Fall River includes several current and planned developments including Campbell Crossing, a 52-unit residential property with approximately 9,500 square feet of commercial space; Jenna's Corner Lofts, a planned 49-unit residential development; and a mixed-use project at 60 Hartwell Street featuring 102 apartments and approximately 10,000 square feet of commercial space.Since expanding into residential and commercial development, The Cordeiro Group has hired local contractors, consultants and salespeople and created hundreds of construction jobs while investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into the regional economy. Future development plans include adding more commercial space with amenities and green spaces where the community can gather and enjoy the beauty of the outdoors in the heart of the city.“Fall River gave me the opportunity to build a life and a business, and I've never stopped believing in what this city can become,” added Anthony Cordeiro.“Melanie and Merrill share that commitment, and I'm blessed that they are supported by a team of more than 40 incredible professionals who have helped us become who we are today. When I think about the future and what we've accomplished, I genuinely believe the best is yet to come.”About the Cordeiro GroupFounded by Anthony F. Cordeiro, The Cordeiro Group is a family-owned portfolio of companies headquartered in Fall River, Massachusetts, with business interests spanning insurance, real estate development, construction, property management, outdoor advertising, and philanthropy.With more than 40 years of experience and a variety of commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties throughout the city under its management, the organization is committed to strategic investment, economic development, and community engagement. The Cordeiro Group continues to invest in the people, businesses and communities of Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. For more information, visit

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The Cordeiro Group Announces Executive Promotions to Support Company's Strategic Growth News Provided By Goodwin Consulting November 13, 2026, 17:26 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Insurance Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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