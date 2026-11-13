CAG Begins Two-Year Audit To Check Urea Diversion, Plug Subsidy Leakages

The national auditor has identified 169 districts across 15 states where urea consumption is significantly above the respective state averages and the national average of 180 kilogramme per hectare.

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