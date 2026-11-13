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CAG Begins Two-Year Audit To Check Urea Diversion, Plug Subsidy Leakages


Date: 2026-11-13 12:31:17

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has begun a detailed audit to examine the reasons for higher urea consumption and assess the efficiency of the fertilizer subsidy system, according to two government officials.

The national auditor has identified 169 districts across 15 states where urea consumption is significantly above the respective state averages and the national average of 180 kilogramme per hectare.

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Live Mint

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