Investment Summits Mask Andhra's Economic Decline: YSRCP

MENAFN - IANS) Tadepalli, Nov 13 (IANS) The YSR Congress Party on Friday slammed the Chandrababu Naidu-led coalition government for misleading people with extravagant investment summits and publicity campaigns while Andhra Pradesh's economy continues to deteriorate.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP Central Office, YSRCP spokesperson Putta Sivashankar said the government and its supportive media were projecting imaginary development to divert attention from unfulfilled election promises.

He cited CAG and APERC figures, highlighting declining electricity consumption, stagnant tax revenues and rising unemployment as evidence of economic distress.

According to APERC figures, electricity sales through DISCOMs declined from 71,722 million units in 2023–24 to 70,885 million units in 2025–26. Electricity dispatch also fell from 79,758 million units to 78,546 million units, a reduction of 1,212 million units.

He questioned how electricity demand could decline if new industries were genuinely coming up and economic activity was expanding.

Citing CAG data, he said the state's own tax revenue increased marginally from Rs. 85,922.36 crore in 2023–24 to Rs. 86,552 crore in 2025–26, reflecting negligible growth against the expected annual rate of 10–12%.

Sivashankar said Andhra Pradesh's unemployment ranking deteriorated from fourth to third nationally between the first two quarters of 2026–27. Challenging the government's claims of 20 lakh jobs, he demanded village-wise employment records, PF and ESI contributions, and proof of even 20,000 new jobs.

He described investment summits and foreign roadshows as diversionary publicity exercises that produced announcements rather than actual investments. Questioning the massive Reliance investment claims, he asked why even a photograph of a company representative signing the MoU was unavailable.

He said slogans about growth engines, quantum technology and artificial intelligence cannot conceal the state's deteriorating economic conditions.

Meanwhile, former Minister Buggana Rajendranath warned that undermining the electoral system would endanger Andhra Pradesh's democratic institutions and future. He urged the government to ensure that the upcoming Gram Panchayat elections are conducted lawfully, freely and fairly, without political interference, intimidation or electoral malpractices.

YSRCP leaders, led by Nandyal District President Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, submitted a memorandum to Kurnool Range DIG Koya Praveen seeking impartial conduct of the elections.

Speaking to the media outside the DIG office, Buggana said the violence and irregularities witnessed during the recent municipal and local body elections resembled situations once associated with Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Such developments damage democracy, Andhra Pradesh's future and the state's reputation, he said.